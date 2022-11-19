Local sports schedule: Sunday, November 20

COLLEGE
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Winona State at Quincy (Ill.), 4 p.m.
Winona State's football team is headed to the Division II playoffs for the first time since 2017.
Winona State’s football team had a chance for a signature win to close the regular season, but Minnesota State-Mankato had other plans, domina…
When the Winona State football team hits the field for its first playoff game in five years, the stakes might not be familiar, but the foe will be.
Last Saturday, the Winona State football team cruised to a victory against an overmatched Upper Iowa squad.
Winona State’s defense put forth a dominant effort Saturday as the Warriors held Augustana to single digits in a 24-7 win in a matchup between…
On Saturday, the Winona State football team will be competing in its first postseason game since 2017.
An interception by senior cornerback Brian Corbins Jr sealed the Winona State football team their first win against a ranked opponent since 2018, knocking off 11th-ranked Sioux Falls 20-17 on Saturday at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium.
