Local sports schedule: Sunday, October 2

COLLEGE
WOMEN’S SOCCER: Minnesota State-Mankato at Winona State, 1 p.m.
Winona State’s football team bounced back from its first loss of the season with a sizable win, beating Minnesota State-Moorhead 40-7 in Winon…
Both C-FC and Cotter’s cross country teams saw success at the University of Minnesota’s Roy Griak Invitational at Les Bolstad Golf Course in S…
The importance of special teams will not be ignored by the Winona State football team, and the results of that dedication are showing up on th…
The Saint Mary’s volleyball team split a pair of games at the Loras Invitational in Dubuque, Iowa on Friday.
Winona State’s football team had its first stumble last Saturday, losing a road matchup against Bemidji State 34-24 to drop to a 2-1 record on…
Winona State’s offense struggled, and its defense was hot-and-cold, as the Warriors (2-1) lost their first game of the season Saturday in a 34…
saturday HIGH SCHOOL
HIGH SCHOOLBOYS SOCCER: P-E-M at Cotter, 5 p.m.; Northfield at Winona, 7 p.m.; SCLA at Dover-Eyota, 7 p.m.
Winona Senior High’s cross country team traveled to the Red Wing Invitational on Friday, and Winhawks littered the top 10 in strong performanc…
