Local sports schedule: Sunday, October 9

WOMEN’S GOLF: Winona State at Augustana invitational
The comeback kids were at it again Saturday as Winona State scored 38 unanswered points for a 38-14 victory over previously unbeaten Wayne Sta…
Some football coaches like to mold their offense around mastery of a certain phase of the game, whether it’s a pass-heavy air raid or the run-…
The importance of special teams will not be ignored by the Winona State football team, and the results of that dedication are showing up on th…
Winona State battled through a tough start for the second week in a row, pulling ahead in the second half for a 25-17 win over University of M…
Winona State’s offense struggled, and its defense was hot-and-cold, as the Warriors (2-1) lost their first game of the season Saturday in a 34…
HIGH SCHOOLCROSS COUNTRY: G-E-T at Arcadia invite, 9:30 a.m.
Both C-FC and Cotter’s cross country teams saw success at the University of Minnesota’s Roy Griak Invitational at Les Bolstad Golf Course in S…
Winona State’s football team bounced back from its first loss of the season with a sizable win, beating Minnesota State-Moorhead 40-7 in Winon…
