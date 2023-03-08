WHAT’S ON TAP Local sports schedule: Thursday, March 9 Mar 8, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COLLEGEBASEBALL: Winona State vs. Davis & Elkins at Auburndale, Fla., 7 a.m.; Winona State vs. Grand Valley State at Auburndale, Fla., 10:30 a.m. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Politics Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story