WHAT'S ON TAP Local sports schedule: Thursday, Oct. 20 Oct 19, 2022 26 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COLLEGEVOLLEYBALL: Winona State at Minnesota State-Mankato, 6 p.m. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular College football: Winona State hammers rival Mustangs Winona State’s football team retained The Sledge for the sixth time in a row, soundly defeating rival Southwest Minnesota State 43-7 on the ro…