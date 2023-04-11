WHAT'S ON TAP Local sports schedule: Wednesday, April 12 Apr 11, 2023 20 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COLLEGEBASEBALL: Southwest Minnesota State at Winona State (2), 1:30 p.m.; Bethel at Saint Mary’s (2), 2:30 p.m. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Baseball Sports Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular College basketball: WSU coach Zach Malvik moves on to higher level Winona State Hall of Famer Zach Malvik is moving on from his alma mater. College football: WSU stays sharp in spring season Last spring was a season of first impressions for Winona State’s football program as a new coaching staff got acclimated to the roster and the… College basketball: SMU's Anthony earns All-American, enters portal It was a busy week for Saint Mary’s senior Raheem Anthony, earning postseason accolades following a stellar senior season, and entering the tr… Local sports roundup: Warriors baseball wins clinches series win Winona State’s baseball team defeated University of Mary by a 6-3 score Saturday to win the weekend series in Winona after the NSIC foes split… Local sports roundup: Warriors softball sweeps home doubleheader Winona State’s softball team swept a home NSIC doubleheader against Bemidji State with a pair of very different wins.