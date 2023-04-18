WHAT'S ON TAP Local sports schedule: Wednesday, April 19 Apr 18, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COLLEGEBASEBALL: Wayne State at Winona State (2), 1:30 p.m.SOFTBALL: Wayne State at Winona State (2), 1 p.m.; Saint Mary’s at Bethel (2), 3:30 p.m. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Politics Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Local sports roundup: C-FC softball tallies 13 hits, 16 runs Cochrane-Fountain City’s softball team won in a rout Thursday, defeating Independence/Gilmanton 16-2 in a Dairyland Conference clash in Independence. Local sports roundup: Cotter and R-P softball pick up first wins Rushford-Peterson’s softball team picked up its first win of the year in convincing fashion Monday. College basketball: WSU coach Zach Malvik moves on to higher level Winona State Hall of Famer Zach Malvik is moving on from his alma mater. Local sports schedule: Friday, April 14 HIGH SCHOOLBASEBALL: Lincoln at C-FC, 5 p.m.; Viroqua at G-E-T, 5 p.m.; Rushford-Peterson at Wabasha-Kellogg, 5 p.m.; Cotter at P-E-M, 5 p.m.;… College football: WSU stays sharp in spring season Last spring was a season of first impressions for Winona State’s football program as a new coaching staff got acclimated to the roster and the…