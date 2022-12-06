Local sports schedule: Wednesday, December 7

COLLEGE
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: St. Catherine at Saint Mary’s, 7 p.m.
Winona’s girls hockey team lost its first Big 9 Conference game of the year Thursday, falling 8-1 on the road against Owatonna.
Winona State’s football team had a chance for a signature win to close the regular season, but Minnesota State-Mankato had other plans, domina…
Winona State sophomore Lindsay Cunningham finished second in the country in Friday’s Division II cross country championship race, capping off …
When the Winona State football team hits the field for its first playoff game in five years, the stakes might not be familiar, but the foe will be.
Though the season ended with a loss in the first round of the playoffs, it was hardly a poor effort this fall by the Winona State football team.
Winona State junior Lindsay Cunningham repeated as an NCAA Division II cross country regional champion Saturday, winning the Central regional …
Winona State football’s season came to a close in the first round of the Division II playoffs Saturday, losing a 31-7 road matchup against fou…
Winona’s girls swim team wrapped up the season Friday by earning seven points and placing 37th out of 44 scoring teams at the Class A state ch…
