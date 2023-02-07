WHAT'S ON TAP Local sports schedule: Wednesday, Feb. 8 Feb 7, 2023 2 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HIGH SCHOOLGIRLS HOCKEY: Section 1A Tournament: (5) Austin at (4) Winona, 7 p.m.COLLEGEMEN’S BASKETBALL: Augsburg at Saint Mary’s, 7 p.m.WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Saint Mary’s at Augsburg, 7 p.m. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular College sports roundup: Winona State men's basketball holds off Wayne State The Winona State men’s basketball team had to play keep away Saturday to secure a 67-63 NSIC win over Wayne State College. College football: Winona State welcomes 33 new recruits Winona State’s football team aims to go 1-0 every day, but on Wednesday, the Warriors went 33-0. College football: Former WSU player and coach joins Big Ten ranks Ever since David Braun was in high school, he saw a future for himself in coaching. Local sports schedule: Friday, February 3 HIGH SCHOOLBOYS BASKETBALL: Gilmanton at C-FC, 7:15 p.m.; Rushford-Peterson at Fillmore Central, 7:30 p.m.; St. Charles at Lewiston-Altura, 7:30 p.m. Local sports roundup: Winona gymnastics has season-best performance Winona’s gymnastics team hosted a trio of opponents for an invitational Saturday, and the Winhawks won the meet in style with their highest te…