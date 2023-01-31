WHAT'S ON TAP Local sports schedule: Wednesday, February 1 Jan 31, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HIGH SCHOOLWRESTLING: Winona home triangular, 6 p.m.COLLEGEMEN’S BASKETBALL: St. Olaf at Saint Mary’s, 7 p.m.WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Saint Mary’s at St. Olaf, 7 p.m. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular College basketball: SMU's Anthony has week to remember Raheem Anthony has had a stellar career for the Saint Mary’s University men’s basketball team, but when he looks back on his four years with t… Local sports roundup: Winona gymnastics has season-best performance Winona’s gymnastics team hosted a trio of opponents for an invitational Saturday, and the Winhawks won the meet in style with their highest te… Local sports schedule: Wednesday, January 11 COLLEGEMEN’S BASKETBALL: Bethel at Saint Mary’s, 7 p.m. Local sports roundup: L-A girls hoops represents conference with win Lewiston-Altura’s girls basketball team earned a win in the name of the Three Rivers Conference on Saturday, beating Pine Island of the Hiawat… College sports roundup: Saint Mary's men's hockey offense explodes The Saint Mary’s men’s hockey team had its highest scoring output of the season Friday night, winning a conference road match 8-2 over St. Olaf.