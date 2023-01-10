Local sports schedule: Wednesday, January 11

COLLEGEMEN’S BASKETBALL: Bethel at Saint Mary’s, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Saint Mary’s at Bethel, 7 p.m.
Raheem Anthony has had a stellar career for the Saint Mary’s University men’s basketball team, but when he looks back on his four years with t…
Winona’s boys basketball team continued its strong start in Big 9 conference play Friday night.
Winona senior Logan Henningson had the best local finish at the prestigious Bi State Classic on Friday, taking sixth place in the annual wrest…
HIGH SCHOOL
HIGH SCHOOL
Winona’s girls basketball team closed out its run in Winona State’s Lewiston Auto Holiday classic with a bang by snapping a four-game losing streak.
Carter Todd always thought he was destined to be a college basketball player.
Winona State runner Lindsay Cunningham does not have too much experience running a race with people ahead of her.
Saint Mary’s men’s basketball team snapped a 15-year losing streak Saturday in Winona, upsetting perennial MIAC powerhouse St. John’s 69-57 fo…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.