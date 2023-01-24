Local sports schedule: Wednesday, January 25

COLLEGEWOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Saint Mary’s at St. Catherine, 7 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
G-E-T’s boys basketball team bumped its Coulee Conference record over .500 on Friday, handling Viroqua by a 70-44 margin.
Lewiston-Altura’s girls basketball team earned a win in the name of the Three Rivers Conference on Saturday, beating Pine Island of the Hiawat…
It came down to being comfortable and accepting an opportunity to do exactly what he wanted to do.
Saint Mary’s men’s basketball team stretched its winning streak to seven games in dramatic fashion Saturday.
Winona’s boys basketball team continued its strong start in Big 9 conference play Friday night.
HIGH SCHOOL
Saint Mary’s men’s basketball team snapped a 15-year losing streak Saturday in Winona, upsetting perennial MIAC powerhouse St. John’s 69-57 fo…
The Saint Mary’s men’s hockey team had its highest scoring output of the season Friday night, winning a conference road match 8-2 over St. Olaf.
HIGH SCHOOL
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.