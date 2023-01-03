WHAT'S ON TAP Local sports schedule: Wednesday, January 4 Jan 3, 2023 39 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COLLEGEMEN’S BASKETBALL: Hamline at Saint Mary’s, 7 p.m.WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Saint Mary’s at Hamline, 7 p.m. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Local sports roundup: Area wrestlers earn top finishes in tournaments Winona senior Logan Henningson had the best local finish at the prestigious Bi State Classic on Friday, taking sixth place in the annual wrest… Local sports schedule: Thursday, December 29 HIGH SCHOOL Local sports roundup: Winona girls snap streak at WSU tournament Winona’s girls basketball team closed out its run in Winona State’s Lewiston Auto Holiday classic with a bang by snapping a four-game losing streak. College football: Carter Todd flips from basketball standout to WSU football commit Carter Todd always thought he was destined to be a college basketball player.