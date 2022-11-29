WHAT'S ON TAP Local sports schedule: Wednesday, Nov. 30 Nov 29, 2022 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COLLEGEMEN’S BASKETBALL: Saint Mary’s at St. Olaf, 7 p.m.WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: St. Olaf at Saint Mary’s, 7 p.m. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular College football: Winona State takes step forward in first season of new era Though the season ended with a loss in the first round of the playoffs, it was hardly a poor effort this fall by the Winona State football team. College football: Winona State season on the line in playoff rematch When the Winona State football team hits the field for its first playoff game in five years, the stakes might not be familiar, but the foe will be. Local sports schedule: Tuesday, November 22 HIGH SCHOOL College football: Winona State earns first playoff berth since 2017 Winona State's football team is headed to the Division II playoffs for the first time since 2017. College football: Warriors stunned by Mankato in 27-point defeat Winona State’s football team had a chance for a signature win to close the regular season, but Minnesota State-Mankato had other plans, domina…