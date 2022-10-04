Local sports schedule: Wednesday, October 5

COLLEGE
VOLLEYBALL: Saint Mary’s at Luther, 6:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER: UW-Stout at Saint Mary’s, 4 p.m.
The comeback kids were at it again Saturday as Winona State scored 38 unanswered points for a 38-14 victory over previously unbeaten Wayne Sta…
The importance of special teams will not be ignored by the Winona State football team, and the results of that dedication are showing up on th…
Winona State’s football team bounced back from its first loss of the season with a sizable win, beating Minnesota State-Moorhead 40-7 in Winon…
Winona State battled through a tough start for the second week in a row, pulling ahead in the second half for a 25-17 win over University of M…
Both C-FC and Cotter’s cross country teams saw success at the University of Minnesota’s Roy Griak Invitational at Les Bolstad Golf Course in S…
Winona State’s offense struggled, and its defense was hot-and-cold, as the Warriors (2-1) lost their first game of the season Saturday in a 34…
The Saint Mary’s volleyball team split a pair of games at the Loras Invitational in Dubuque, Iowa on Friday.
HIGH SCHOOLBOYS SOCCER: P-E-M at Cotter, 5 p.m.; Northfield at Winona, 7 p.m.; SCLA at Dover-Eyota, 7 p.m.
Winona Senior High’s cross country team traveled to the Red Wing Invitational on Friday, and Winhawks littered the top 10 in strong performanc…
