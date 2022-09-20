Local sports schedule: Wednesday, September 21

COLLEGE
MEN’S SOCCER: Simpson at Saint Mary’s, 5 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER: Saint Mary’s at Luther, 7 p.m.
Winona State’s football team has been the comeback king so far this season, overcoming early deficits in each of its first two games for a pai…
Winona State’s offense struggled, and its defense was hot-and-cold, as the Warriors (2-1) lost their first game of the season Saturday in a 34…
Football coaches spend a lot of time talking about their program’s culture, and while many casual fans have trouble figuring what exactly that…
HIGH SCHOOLFOOTBALL: Winona at Byron, 7 p.m.; Cotter at Wabasha-Kellogg, 7 p.m.; Goodhue at Lewiston-Altura, 7 p.m.; Rushford-Peterson at Keny…
Winona State's women's soccer team hit the road in the only local sports action of the day Sunday, beating Minnesota-Duluth 3-1 in a NSIC matchup.
The Saint Mary’s volleyball team split a pair of games at the Loras Invitational in Dubuque, Iowa on Friday.
Following this weekend’s tournament win, the Rushford-Peterson volleyball team kept rolling Monday night.
HIGH SCHOOLGIRLS GOLF: G-E-T at Skyline Golf Club, 4 p.m.
Winona’s boys soccer team picked up its first win of the season Saturday, defeating Mankato East 2-0 in a Big 9 Conference road match.
HIGH SCHOOL
