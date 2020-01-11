Marcus Carr providing toughness and tough love to Gophers basketball team

But that existing relationship helped give Minnesota an advantage.

“It was a lot of what we talked about (earlier), which was the Big Ten and the type of player that I am and things he believed I could do in this conference and help this team,” Carr said.

Carr transferred to Minnesota, sat out last season per NCAA transfer rules, and has been a leader for the Gophers this season. He and Minnesota (8-7, 2-3 Big Ten) face another tough test against No. 19 Michigan (11-4, 2-2) and Zavier Simpson at noon Sunday at Williams Arena.

Going into this week, Carr led the Big Ten in minutes played (36.9 per game) and was second in assists (6.9) behind Simpson (8.9).

Carr is second on the Gophers with averages of 15.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, behind only center Daniel Oturu.

Last fall, the NCAA denied Carr’s hardship waiver to play immediately, which pundits called unfair.

The affect of that decision has left the Gophers reflecting on what might have been if he was on last year’s team with Jordan Murphy, Amir Coffey and promising freshmen Oturu and Gabe Kalscheur.

Pitino thinks instead of losing in the second round of the NCAA tournament, the Gophers could have advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.