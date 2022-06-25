Winona State baseball: Seth Wing excited to return to alma mater

When Seth Wing first left the Winona State baseball program, he hoped that he would eventually be back.

Now is that time.

The athletic department announced last week that Wing will take over as the team’s next head coach on July 18, filling the vacancy of longtime-coach Kyle Poock.

It was tough for Wing to leave back in 2011.

Ever since he stepped onto campus as a football and baseball player in the fall of 1999, he had been involved with the Warriors, first in four years as a player, then eight more as a coach.

Additionally, the baseball team had just wrapped up its most successful season yet, finishing as NCAA Division II runner-up with a 42-18 record.

Nonetheless, he was confident it was the right move to make. However, he was not afraid to dream of a reunion with his alma mater.

“I knew it was time to pave my own path, I was done being an assistant coach, and it was time to take my own program,” Wing said. “When I left, my only goal was to get back. That’s been in my mind since the day I left.”

Wing spent the last decade at Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa, serving as the winningest coach in program history by tallying 176 victories and winning records in six of his final seven seasons.

He also took over as the school’s athletic director in 2020, and while he felt that would keep him at Cornell for many years to come, he says it also made him realize it was still coaching that was his true passion.

When Poock announced that he would retire following the conclusion of the 2022 season, Wing was initially nervous about the prospect about filling the shoes of his former boss and mentor. However, at the insistence of those closest to him, Wing eventually got over his nerves.

“I had so many great alums and great friends reach out to me and make sure I was applying,” Wing said. “I definitely felt a calling and everything worked out perfectly.”

With a few weeks left to wrap things up at Cornell, Wing is focused on finishing off his time with the program he helped turn into a perennial contender in the Division III Midwest Conference.

That said, he is also very excited to finally get underway as only the third WSU baseball coach since 1976.

As a player, Wing was on the roster for campus legend Gary Grob’s final three seasons, as well as Poock’s first. By also serving on Poock’s coaching staff, Wing knows the ins and outs of what has made Winona State a special program for decades.

In fact, the soon-to-be-retired Poock has said he is always just a phone call away if Wing needs anything.

“I look forward to staying in touch. That certainly makes this transition a lot easier, when you have someone who’s been in the program for so long to be a resource for you,” Wing said.

With that said, Wing is not just going to be content to land the job of his dreams; he wants to return the program to the spot that he left off after that national championship defeat in 2011.

“I really want everyone to know how honored I am and how hard I’m going to work to get this program to a championship caliber in the NSIC, in the region and hopefully in the nation,” Wing said.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

