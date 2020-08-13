Winona State calls off fall sports, delays winter sports

In Q&A released by the NSIC, it was stated that "it has become evident that it is not feasible to support a safe, quality student-athlete competitive experience during the fall semester. ... Current recommendations for testing, exposure and quarantine make it very difficult for a season to be successfully completed."

“The league’s initial decision to delay the start of fall sports was made with the rationale to allow campuses the ability to focus solely on reopening safely for their broader university communities,” NSIC Commissioner Erin Lind stated in a press release. “In light of the recent decisions made by the NCAA Board of Governors, it is no longer feasible to conduct outside competition this fall semester. Our student-athletes deserve a competitive experience that provides a greater degree of safety and certainty than current conditions would allow. We believe now is the right time to provide clarity to our student-athletes so we can turn our efforts towards helping institutions reopen and ensuring a safe return to campus to start the academic year."