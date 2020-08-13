Winona State calls off fall sports

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Winona State University will suspend athletic competition through 2020 because of concerns related to COVID-19.

WSU and fellow Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference schools were informed Aug. 13 that the NSIC Board of Directors has canceled all fall NSIC seasons and will suspend competition in all NSIC sports through Dec. 31.

The board decision was unanimous, with all 16 institutions voting in support of the decision.

Fall sports include football, volleyball, women's soccer and men's and women's cross country.

Fall seasons in men's and women's golf will be suspended, while men's and women's basketball and women’s track and field competitions are also halted through Dec. 31. Winona State gymnastics, which competes in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, will follow the NSIC directive.

For WSU men’s and women’s basketball, women’s track and field, and gymnastics practices can begin on Nov. 27. NSIC institutions have the autonomy to commence practices for fall sports as they see fit, provided they follow NCAA bylaws. WSU plans to begin practices no earlier than Sept. 8 and will do so only if they can be done safely and within the university, the Minnesota State system, MDH, CDC, and NCAA guidelines.