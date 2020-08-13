You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winona State calls off fall sports
0 comments
breaking featured

Winona State calls off fall sports

  • 0
WSU Football

Winona State's Tyler Knutson (88) makes a big catch during Saturday's game held in St. Paul on Nov. 16, 2019. WSU announced Thursday that it will suspend all fall 2020 sports -- including football, volleyball, women's soccer and men's and women's cross country -- due to COVID-19.

 Winona Daily News File Photo

Winona State University will suspend athletic competition through 2020 because of concerns related to COVID-19.

WSU and fellow Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference schools were informed Aug. 13 that the NSIC Board of Directors has canceled all fall NSIC seasons and will suspend competition in all NSIC sports through Dec. 31.

The board decision was unanimous, with all 16 institutions voting in support of the decision.

Fall sports include football, volleyball, women's soccer and men's and women's cross country.

Fall seasons in men's and women's golf will be suspended, while men's and women's basketball and women’s track and field competitions are also halted through Dec. 31. Winona State gymnastics, which competes in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, will follow the NSIC directive.

For WSU men’s and women’s basketball, women’s track and field, and gymnastics practices can begin on Nov. 27. NSIC institutions have the autonomy to commence practices for fall sports as they see fit, provided they follow NCAA bylaws. WSU plans to begin practices no earlier than Sept. 8 and will do so only if they can be done safely and within the university, the Minnesota State system, MDH, CDC, and NCAA guidelines.

Winona State University will honor all student-athlete scholarship agreements per NCAA Bylaw 15.5.4.1. More information specific to NCAA eligibility, student-athlete financial aid, and related concerns are available on the attached NSIC Frequently Asked Questions resource.

For more on Winona State Athletics, visit www.WINONASTATEWARRIORS.com and @WinonaStateATH.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News