Winona State football: Corbins interception seals upset win over Sioux Falls

An interception by senior cornerback Brian Corbins Jr sealed the Winona State football team their first win against a ranked opponent since 2018, knocking off 11th-ranked Sioux Falls 20-17 on Saturday at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium.

The Warriors (6-2) now control the NSIC South Division lead thanks to a 10-point fourth quarter, starting with a game-tying 34-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Trevor Paulsen to junior wide receiver Joe Skima.

A 42-yard field-goal by sophomore kicker Jacob Scott with 9:23 remaining put the Warriors ahead for go after the Warriors defense forced two punts before the Corbins interception.

The Cougars (7-1) took the lead on their opening drive off a 10-yard touchdown pass from redshirt sophomore quarterback Adam Mullen to sophomore tight end Mark Leonard. A field goal in the second quarter made it 10-0.

Freshman quarterback Kyle Haas briefly came into the game and made an immediate impact. After a poor punt by the Cougars inside their own end zone set up a short field, Haas found sophomore Cooper Nelson for a 20-yard touchdown. Haas finished with 60 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Right out of halftime, Mullen made it a two-score game with a 42-yard touchdown pass to redshirt senior wide receiver Ethan Wittenberg. Another scoring opportunity for Mullen was snuffed out by redshirt freshman safety Tristan Root for a touchback, starting the eventual game tying drive.

Senior running back Sam Santiago-Lloyd led the rushing attack for the Warriors with 64 yards, his longest being a 17-yard rush.

Junior safety Mitch Snitker had 14 tackles, including 11 solo tackles for the Warriors defense. Junior linebacker Ikenna Ujuagu had three tackles for a loss among his four tackles overall.

The Warriors will play their final regular season home game this season on Friday, hosting Augustana at 1 p.m.