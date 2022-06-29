Winona State's Ballard retires after 42 seasons

When Scott Ballard accepted the head coach position of the women’s basketball team at Winona State in 2004, the first thing he did was call the 11 players supposedly returning to the team.

Once his calls were complete, he learned that eight players had transferred to other schools, leaving him only three returning players on the roster.

“Two of them were seniors with knee injuries, and the third one was a redshirt walk-on freshman point guard who didn’t play any games the year before,” Ballard said. “The cupboard was bare.”

Ballard held open tryouts to fill out the roster, “pulling people out of study hall” just to get enough bodies for the 2004-05 season. The Warriors went 3-25 in his first year and won only one conference game.

Four years later, Ballard won 24 games, the most in program history at that time, and led Winona State to its first NCAA Division II Tournament appearance. Challenge accepted, and challenge completed.

After 42 seasons of coaching women’s basketball, including the last 18 years at Winona State, Ballard announced his retirement last week. Ana Wurtz, who played for Ballard from 2006-10 and was his top assistant since 2018, will replace Ballard immediately.

“I ultimately didn’t make my decision until this spring,” Ballard said. “I had told Ana that whenever I decide to do this, I’m going to do it in the middle of the summer to increase her chances of getting the job for a year or two until they open it up so she can prove herself.”

Ballard owns a slew of Winona State coaching records, amassing 298 wins over 508 games at the helm of the Warriors’ program. He also led the team to a number of firsts, including WSU’s first Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Tournament crown in 2011 and regular season conference championship in 2016.

Before arriving in Winona, Ballard made stops at two other Division II schools, Missouri Southern State and Central Missouri. Ballard’s coaching career started at the high school level in his home state of Missouri, winning a combined five district championships at Niangua and Marshfield High Schools.

In his 33 years of coaching at the collegiate level, Ballard said he spent only five Thanksgivings together with his family. With both of his parents turning 85 this summer and his nine grandchildren growing up quickly, Ballard said it was time to step down.

“I loved my job. I loved the kids and the staff that I had around me. It’s more just about family. My wife and I are both in good health right now and we want to travel and spend a lot of time with our grandkids,” Ballard said.

Ballard also said his last two seasons were especially difficult due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on the landscape of collegiate athletics.

“I think the last couple years with dealing with COVID and the pandemic took some of the enjoyment out of what I’ve been doing for a long time,” Ballard said. “You know when it’s time when you stop enjoying some of things that you’ve done for a long time,”

Winona State’s best season under Ballard’s tutelage came in 2015-16 when the Warriors went 30-4 and advanced to the program’s third Division II Tournament. Ballard’s team finished above .500 in 13 of his 18 seasons.

While the Warriors were under .500 in each of the last two seasons, Ballard said he’s confident Wurtz will guide the program back to the top of the NSIC.

“She’s more than ready for this. It’ll be a smooth transition,” Ballard said. “Everything is in place for her to have a lot of success, and I know that she will.”

Ballard shared the news of his retirement with the team in a Zoom meeting, and he said “it was more emotional than I thought it would be or wanted it to be.” He attributed the emotion to his pride in developing a positive culture for a program that had just seven winning seasons in the 31 years before he became head coach.

“I’m pretty proud of the culture we’ve developed here and the high-character individuals that we have recruited and brought in here to keep that going,” Ballard said. “The cupboard is not bare.”

