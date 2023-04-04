Cody Schmitz made a splash during his first two seasons with the Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School boys basketball team, and his state profile took a jump as a junior.

Schmitz, who was the player of the year in the Coulee Conference, found himself named among the top 20 players in the state Tuesday as The Associated Press announced its All-State teams.

West Salem senior Peter Lattos, a Coulee Conference foe of Schmitz's, enjoyed similar success by helping the Panthers to a conference title and WIAA Division 3 runner-up finish.

He joined Schmitz in the top 20 as Schmitz earned a spot on the third team and Lattos one on the fourth team in a vote made by state sports writers.

Pewaukee’s Milan Momcilovic was named the player of the year after helping the Pirates win their third Division 2 state championship, and De Pere coach Brian Winchester the coach of the year after the Redbirds went unbeaten and won the Division 1 state title.

Momcilovic won his award in a vote against nominees Johnny Kinziger of De Pere and Jeremy Lorenz of Brillion. Winchester won in a vote that also included nominees David Burkemper of Pewaukee, Brad Schaper of Onalaska Luther, Chad Shimek of Brillion and Jeff Waldvogel of Wausau Newman Catholic.

Schmitz, a 6-foot-5 guard/forward, takes 1,811 career points into his senior season after averaging 29.4 points and 8.8 rebounds as the Red Hawks went 15-13 and won a Division 3 regional championship. He shot 51.9 percent from the floor and made 63 3-pointers on 34.2-percent shooting from long range.

Schmitz scored more than 40 points twice and had a season-high 45 in an 80-48 win over Elk Mound in the regional finals.