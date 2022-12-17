College football: Bryan Cassellius becomes latest local player to join Winona State

Winona senior Bryan Cassellius had plenty of options on where to go off to continue his football career at the collegiate level, but he ended up staying right where he started.

The Winhawks linebacker announced Saturday that he will be playing for Winona State next fall.

For many years, Cassellius thought he would end up venturing off somewhere far from home in pursuit of his college football dream, but eventually, he realized what he really wanted was to stay close to home.

“I always thought I would want to get out of Winona, but as I grew up, I realized this is my home and this is where I should be for the majority of my life,” he said.

Cassellius had a highly-lauded career for WSHS, starting since his freshman year and earning plenty of accolades across his four years, including the Big Southeast Blue defensive player of the year award, as well as being named the Winona Daily News player of the year this past fall.

His first contact with college coaches came between his sophomore and junior year, and he estimates he has talked with about 15 schools in total over the years.

Yet it was Winona State that was the first to extend an official offer last summer, reaching out to both Cassellius and Winhawks teammate Wesley Wollan on the same day during the WSU team camp.

Wollan committed to play for the Warriors just a few weeks before Cassellius did, and the two will now continue their careers together after playing on the football field and basketball court together for years.

“I’m looking forward to it. It’s a familiar face, I’m not walking into a room full of strangers,” Cassellius said.

The pair of Winhawks join another duo of Winona alumni already on the WSU roster, rising senior tight end Dakota Matthees and rising junior offensive lineman Garit Wolllan, the older brother of Wesley.

Recruiting well close to home has been a priority for the Winona State coaching staff, and Winona Senior High head coach John Cassellius thinks having local talent on the Warriors roster helps both programs.

“I think it’s great for our kids, I think it’s great for our high school program, and I also think it’s great for Winona State and community buy-in and continued support like they’ve had for years,” John Cassellius said.

The elder Cassellius has had many players recruited to college throughout the years, but it has been a new experience to observe his son’s recruitment. While he, his wife and his daughter would have traveled around to wherever Bryan chose to play, he admits it is nice that the home games will be in their own back yard.

Even though Bryan will still be in his hometown playing football, for the first time in more than a decade, John will not have his son on his own sidelines as a player or ball boy and vice versa for Bryan with a new coach.

“It’ll be very different not having him on the sidelines,” John Cassellius said.