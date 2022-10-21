College football: Warriors gear up for difficult final stretch

Last weekend, the Winona State football team followed up its worst performance with one of its best.

After a second-half collapse led to a 42-21 road loss to Northern State on Oct. 8, the Warriors answered the challenge with a rout of a rival, beating Southwest Minnesota State 43-7 to retain the coveted Sledge trophy for the sixth consecutive time.

“We got punched in the face the week before and we’ve got to decide how we’re going to respond, and I guess we came back swinging,” head coach Brian Bergstrom said.

It was a dominant effort all-around, with points scored by the WSU offense, defense and special teams as the Warriors (5-2 NSIC, 2-0 South) outgained the Mustangs (4-3, 1-2) by a margin of 466 yards to 203, with a balanced attack of 219 passing yards and 247 rushing yards.

While Bergstrom stresses that his team does not focus too much on season-long perspective during each individual game, he hopes that the team’s performance last week will help build some momentum as the team finishes the season with a difficult slate.

“Momentum is hard to describe, but you know it when you feel it. It’s almost like a very strong current in the river where it’s hard to work against it and things seem to go right when you’re with it,” Bergstrom said.

With the exception of winless Upper Iowa (0-7, 0-3) in the second-to-last week of the year, the Warriors’ other three games in the last four weeks of the season are all against teams that will be in the hunt for not only the South division title, but the NSIC championship as a whole.

First up is a pair of home matchups against squads ranked in D2Football.com’s Top 25 poll as No. 11 Sioux Falls (7-0, 2-0) comes to town this week and No. 14 Augustana (6-1, 2-1) next week. In the final game of the season, the Warriors will hit the road to take on Minnesota State-Mankato (5-2, 1-1).

Before they get ahead of themselves with the other tough matchups, the Warriors need to try to hand Sioux Falls its first loss of the year. That is not a new task for WSU, which defeated previously unbeaten Wayne State 38-14 on Oct. 1.

Although Winona State’s players will not underestimate the Cougars, they are not going to be afraid of the matchup either.

“They’ve found ways to win and they’re really good and we respect them, but they’re certainly beatable,” Bergstrom said.

Sioux Falls has one of the best offenses in the NSIC, ranking second with 35.1 points per game and leading the league with an average of 250.3 rushing yards per game.

WSU considers stopping the run one of its defensive strengths, and after holding third-ranked SMSU to just 64 yards on the ground last week, they have plenty of recent in-game reps to look back on.

Offensively, the Warriors will look to continue to confuse opponents by spreading the ball around.

Last week, the team’s backfield was finally at full health and the depth shined as a trio of backs rushed for 60 or more yards. Sophomore Ty Gavin had 62 on 12 carries, sophomore Nick McCabe went for 69 yards on two rushes and senior Sam Santiago-Lloyd led the team with 73 yards on 18 carries.

The Warriors also had eight players catch a pass in the win, which continues a season-long trend; five players have caught touchdowns, six players have 10 or more catches on the year and seven players have more than 100 receiving yards.

WSU also rotates between junior quarterback Trevor Paulsen and freshman Kyle Haas under center, each possessing a different skillset the opposing defense must account for.

So far, that egalitarian approach to keeping the defense guessing has ruffled no feathers on the Warriors sideline as everyone embraces winning at all costs to their own personal statistics.

“Ultimately, I think it’s a testament to the culture that we’re going to do what it takes to win this game, however it may be,” Bergstrom said.