College soccer: WSU women welcome 11 freshmen, hope for bounce-back season

Report day can elicit both enthusiasm and anxiousness for fall collegiate athletes, especially first-year players.

The 11 incoming freshmen on the Winona State women’s soccer team can certainly attest to that.

“It’s always exciting to get everyone back,” head coach Matt Kellogg said inside McCown Gymnasium on Sunday. “About a third of our team is new players, so it’s a lot of, ‘Where is the gym, where do we have to report to?’ and a lot of lost kids on the first day.”

The new players moved into the dorms, underwent medical assessments, completed compliance forms and posed for both team and individual photos. Even though it was their first day on campus, junior midfielder Reanne Weil said the players had already been incorporated to the program virtually.

“It’s an addition to the family,” Weil said. “Being able to have their phone numbers and reach out to them this summer has been really helpful for our relationships. Just coming into today, I feel like I already know them.”

The Warriors are hoping their young talent mixed with a core group of veteran players vaults them up the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference standings in 2022. WSU’s went 3-11-1 in the NSIC last year, resulting in a 14th-place finish in the 16-team conference.

Nine of the Warriors’ 12 losses last season were by one goal, and Kellogg said the team's mindset will be equally important to its on-field preparation in turning those close defeats into victories.

“I think honestly it’s not so much about the skills and tactics, a lot of it I think is our mentality. We worked a lot last spring with a sports psychologist and just trying to reframe our outlook,” Kellogg said. “A lot of the work is between the ears and no so much with our feet.”

WSU’s returns both of its goalkeepers and nearly its entire defensive lineup from last season, headlined by senior center back Bailey Deininger. The Warriors also bring back fifth-year senior forward Riley Harmon, who started all 17 games in 2021 and led the team with four goals.

Among the 11 freshmen, two are out for the season with ACL injuries, but Kellogg said each of the remaining nine, seven of which are attacking players, have a chance to contribute right away.

The team also welcomes a new assistant coach — Jill Liebforth, a former assistant at Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa. Kellogg said Liebforth, who helped the Duhawks reach the Division III Final Four last year, has already shown her worth over the summer and is prepared for the jump to Division II.

“So far, she’s really hit the ground running with taking charge of whatever we needed,” Kellogg said. “What I’m most excited about with Jill is connecting with the players and getting the most out of them and adding another layer to our culture.”

Despite the underwhelming season a year ago, Kellogg said his team and coaching staff are aligned on a singular goal for 2022 — win the NSIC title.

“If you’re not shooting for that, why are we out there?” Kellogg said. “Every day, our goal is to train and prepare to win a conference championship. If it happens, fantastic, and if it doesn’t, we gave it our best shot.”

Harmon, one of three graduate students on the roster, said she’s using last year as motivation to succeed in her final collegiate season.

“My expectations this year are to win,” Harmon said. “Last year, it hurt. We have a fire under us, and we’re ready to go and get out there.”

Rallying around Roberts

The family of fifth-year senior Ella Roberts was tragically affected by the mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, on the Fourth of July.

Roberts’ younger brother, Cooper, and mother, Keely, both sustained gunshot wounds and Cooper’s twin brother, Luke, was struck by shrapnel. Cooper was in critical condition with a severed spinal cord, and Keely had multiple surgeries on her leg and foot.

According to a recent update on the family’s GoFundMe page, Cooper was released from the pediatric intensive care unit and was transferred to the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago. Doctors determined that Cooper will be paralyzed from the waist down.

Friends of the Roberts family and WSU soccer alumnae Georgette Topalis created and promoted the GoFundMe page to help cover medical and rehabilitation costs. In just over a month, the page has received over 25,000 donations and has raised $1.73 million.

Kellogg said that in response to such a horrific event, he was proud of his program’s efforts to care for one of its own.

“I think, in light of the tragedy, one of the few positives that I can take away personally is that we had a culture built of support and family, and everybody without an exception stepped up, checked in with Ella, and tried to do what they could from wherever they were,” Kellogg said. “For me personally, I couldn’t ask for anything more. I’ll trade ten national championships for a family culture where we’re really supportive and we’re trying to look out for the best for each other.”