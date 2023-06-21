There is something special brewing at the Saint Mary University Fastpitch Softball Field, both in a figurative and a literal sense.

A youth-heavy roster made its first MIAC playoff appearance in a decade this spring, and an alumni donation from early June will provide a new turf infield, both setting the program up for a bright future.

“It’s really exciting to be part of a program that’s growing,” rising sophomore Ali French said.

The Cardinals’ rise began two years ago when legendary coach John Tschida returned to Winona, the site of his first national championship in 2000, after 21 seasons and two national titles at St. Thomas.

There were talented players on the roster when he arrived, and a solid recruiting class that he inherited in the summer of 2021, but this season’s freshman class was his first full recruiting class and the youngsters made their mark.

The most notable of the freshmen were French and Peyton Berg, both of whom had a batting average above .370 on the season, with a slugging percentage north of .525 as well.

Those stats were not only some of the top on the Cardinals, they were among the best in the entire conference, as the duo earned all-MIAC honors in their debut seasons.

Fellow freshmen Abbie Stigler and Naleya Bork did not make all-conference, but both were good enough players to be two of only three Cardinals to start all 39 of the team’s games.

For French, a Cotter alum, it was a bit of a shock how quickly she and her classmates made a strong impact on the field.

“I was walking in and I was hoping this year would be a really good learning year for me, and it really was,” French said.

With a lineup so heavy on freshmen, with a handful of sophomores in the batting order as well, Tschida knew that there would be some growing pains early on.

The Cardinals started the year 9-13 with a 3-5 mark in conference play, not an abysmal start, but the veteran coach could tell that there was a turnaround coming sooner or later.

“You could see it coming, it was just a matter of when it was going to click,” Tschida said. “It’s a lot easier if those kids don’t have to play right away, but they did a great job of adjusting.”

Sure enough, SMU rattled off a six-game winning streak and went 12-4 to close out the regular season by punching a ticket to the MIAC playoffs for the first time since 2013.

The Cardinals were not just beating up on the bottom of the conference, either.

In the final weekend of the season, the Cardinals split a doubleheader against College of Saint Benedict, which was ranked 20th in the nation at the time.

A few weeks earlier SMU lost against ninth-ranked Bethel by two runs and one run, with 10 Cardinals hits and three earned runs in a 6-5 defeat in the first game serving as the second-worst outing of the season for Royals ace Kayla Simacek, who was named the Division III pitcher of the year by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

Even though the Cardinals’ season ended shy of the conference title, and they did not qualify for the national playoffs, it was a step forward as the coach was able to help to shift the program’s culture.

“So much of it is a choice, a choice of how you come to practice every day, how you prepare yourself before the season, during the season, before the games. It’s cool to see them start to make choices that allow them to win more games,” Tschida said.

SMU’s rise has been parallel to a surge in the talent at the high school level throughout southeastern Minnesota as well.

Three of the Saint Mary’s all-conference players were local products, with Cotter alum French joining forces with former Three Rivers Conference rival Berg, who won a state championship as a senior at Chatfield. Sophomore Heather Nordlund, a Byron product who had to go head-to-head against the state-bound Winona teams in Section 1AAA, rounds out the group.

That trio will be joined by Winhawks all-state standout Makayla Steffes next season, a five-tool player that Tschida says will pitch, hit, run and field once she’s on campus.

French thinks that as the strong local players make it up to the Division III level, it becomes a self-sustaining cycle of success.

“Our high schools are really starting to push each other locally,” French said. “I think our drive is really rubbing off on the other high schools as well.”

If joining a talented core of young players was not enough of a recruiting draw, the Cardinals will soon have a state-of-the-art field to show off as well.

Former Saint Mary’s baseball Class of 1975 teammates Marc Weisenburger and Bob Cerone spearheaded a group of donations that totaled $800,000, which will go toward installing turf infields on both the SMU baseball and softball diamonds.

Construction will begin in July, and will be ready well before the season begins next spring.

Besides being a flashy new addition on campus, serving as a recruiting draw for both athletes and non-athletes alike, the turf fields will provide the practical purpose of combatting the wet weather of early spring and allowing the Cardinals squads more practice team at the start of the season.

“We’re really lucky that they’re generous and they want to give to both baseball and softball. They want to see winning programs, they know the turf out there allows us to get outside sooner, allows you to have more efficient practices,” Tschida said.

With a young core getting more time to develop, the Cardinals might end up in contention for Tschida’s second national title with the program.

“He has a really great teaching method to develop us into better softball players every year and if we keep putting in our work, we can definitely do it,” French said.