COLUMN: Despite defeats, Winona baseball's trip to state special for players and coaches

JORDAN — The Winona baseball team’s magical run came to an end Wednesday, losing a 10-0 seven-inning contest against three-seed Mahtomedi in the consolation bracket of the MSHSL Class AAA state tournament at the Mini Met in Jordan.

Winona’s section tournament featured a number of improbable comebacks, but in both of its state games, the team could not re-summon that late-inning dominance.

In the season’s final contest, Mahtomedi hit a trio of home runs off a trio of Winhawks pitchers and a six-run rally in the fourth inning put the Zephyrs up 9-0 and all-but ended the game.

However, in the program’s first trip to state since 1991, Winona’s players and coaches are content to appreciate the fact they did something that many other good local squads could not do.

“Nobody wanted to write and ending like this, but they’ll look back, section champs and they’ll be happy going to state. They played hard all the way through,” head coach Matt Smith said.

Returning to step is something that Smith hopes is a “step forward” for the WSHS program.

While they will be losing a handful of impactful seniors, Smith hopes his returning players are able to use the pair of defeats as a learning experience and a chip on their shoulder.

“They’ll play summer baseball, work on their skills, keep improving, come up here next year and see what happens,” Smith said.

With plenty of youngsters in the stands over the two-day tournament, Smith also hopes that a generation of Winhawks realize that state is something that does not have to happen only once every three decades.

“We were pretty well represented crowd-wise, we had some younger kids, so I hope they’re taking notice saying ‘this is something I can do in a couple years too,’” Smith said.

Wednesday’s game had even more sentimental value for Smith.

Not only was he happy to bask in his first state trip as the Winhawks’ head coach, he also returned to the site of one of his fondest baseball memories.

Back in 1981, Smith was a part of the Winona Chiefs team that traveled up to Jordan’s Mini Met and won an amateur state championship. At the time, he was coached by his father Al Smith, with the late elder Smith being known by many as Mr. Winona Baseball thanks to a lengthy career of promoting the sport in the area.

A few of Smith’s teammates from that 1981 championship squad made the two-and-a-half hour trip to watch the Winhawks play, but Smith speaks for them all when he says that the long trek is always worth it.

“It’s a long ride from Winona, but I never mind coming here because it’s thick with memories and all good stuff,” Smith said.

While Smith knows that the players will feel the sting of a pair of state defeats for a while, he hopes that eventually they come to hold the same fond feelings that he does of his playing days, and the friendships that ensue.

“It’s a brotherhood. That’s what the kids need to understand, they will always be teammates. Even though they’ll be at different colleges, they’ll always have this to remember, a special time together,” Smith said.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

