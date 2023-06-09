For the third season in a row the postseason ended with tears in the eyes of Winona’s softball players. Except this time, it was tears of joy after closing out a long run of success with a victory.

The Winhawks won the MSHSL Class AAA state tournament fifth-place consolation bracket trophy with a 4-1 win over Becker, pulling away late in a close contest.

The team’s three critical seniors Ava Hamsund, Macy McNally and Makayla Steffes each drove in an RBI in the victory, and Steffes locked down the Bulldogs batters in the pitching circle to help the Winhawks get a bit of revenge for their 2021 championship game loss against Becker.

Let me be clear, this season was not a failure for Winona.

At the start of the year, the Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches’ Association preseason poll ranked Winona as the top team in Class AAA following a pair of state runner-up finishes the prior two years.

The Winhawks battled through immense pressure and made it to state for the third season in a row, even picking up a pair of wins against some of the best teams in Minnesota once they got there.

There is no doubt that the players, coaches and fans would have preferred the season ended with a win in the championship game rather than a win in the fifth-place one.

And yet, what that trio of teammates accomplished over the course of five years and four seasons at the varsity level is incredible, despite lacking the cherry on top of a state title.

“We’re the first team in Winona history in 40 years to win the Big 9 title, and we’ve taken second three years. Nothing to hang our heads about. They’ve done so many super things and they’re so high up on the leaderboard in every stat as a team and individual,” head coach Mitch Grossell said.

With the exception of a cancelled 2020 season, the Winhawks were among the best teams in southeastern Minnesota since Hamsund, McNally and Steffes joined the team as eighth graders in the spring of 2019.

It would be an impossible to tally up the total wins and losses for every team across the entire state in that span, but I would be shocked if there is a program with more wins or a better winning percentage than the Winhawks’ 82-18 mark.

When this year’s Class AAA championship game ends Friday afternoon, it will be the first time that the state’s champion did not eliminate Winona first since the 2015 season. The fact that the road to a title always leads past the Winhawks is a major credit to all the program has achieved, even though the 2016 title remains the only in that span.

All of those wins, and the postseason disappointments that came along with them, is not what matters to the girls on the diamond though.

“We’ve always been a winning team, but it’s honestly the people, the memories with the people that you remember,” McNally said.

“I learned so many things from the girls, the sport, the coaches, everything about it has taught me to be who I am,” Steffes added.

Very few players get to end their season with a win, as only the champions, third-place and fifth-place winners get the honor. Even fewer cap off their career with a victory. Even fewer do it with lifelong friends they have been playing with as long as they can remember.

“Especially to do it with those two for all these years, playing for so long has been really fun,” Hamsund said.

The talented trio are not done with the sport quite yet, with all three moving on to play at the collegiate level.

McNally and Hamsund will be teammates at Gustavus Adolphus, while Steffes will become their MIAC rival, sticking in her home town to play for Saint Mary’s.

Even though they will be going head-to-head for the next four years, all three say are glad that they will be staying close enough to remain in contact.

Being able to see a familiar face will be a lot of fun, but the years of being teammates will ratchet up the stakes in their own heads.

“Very much looking forward to it, but also very nervous. I really don’t want her to strike me out. I feel like I shouldn’t, being her catcher and knowing her pitches,” McNally said.