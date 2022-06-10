COLUMN: Winona softball's loss does not outweigh its achievement

MANKATO – All season, the Winona softball season has been driven by a motto to finish what they started.

Last spring, the Winhawks finished as the Class AAA runner-up in a 4-0 championship loss to Becker, and this year they were determined to one-up themselves and win the program’s second state title and its first since 2017.

They came up one win short Friday, falling by four runs in the state championship game again, this time losing 5-1 to Big 9 Conference rival Mankato West, which won its third title in program history and first since 2016 in front of a hometown crowd at Caswell Park.

While it may be a bit tough for the teary-eyed teenage players to realize now, what they have done over the past two years is nonetheless an incredible accomplishment.

Luckily, their coach Mitch Grossell is well-equipped to guide them from the pain of the loss to the appreciation of their run.

“It’s sad today, and tomorrow, heads will be higher,” he said.

The simple fact of sports is that only one team ends their season with a title, and though coming so close certainly stings, being the second-best still says something.

Especially when a team is able to be in the top two in back-to-back years. After making a deep run last year, the pressure was on Winona in every game this season, and they delivered in 23 of their 25 contests.

Unfortunately, one of those two losses was in the most critical game.

Again, Grossell will be able to make sure his players see the positive side.

“They’ve had the target on their back the whole season, everyone expected them to be here. To reach that goal is so hard when everyone’s giving you their best shot,” Grossell said. “I told them today was just the icing on the top for a fantastic season. I’m happy with the results. I’m sad we lost, but our season has been just fantastic.”

Winona will have a great shot at competing for the title again next season, with the return of their pair of aces Makayla Steffes and Ava Hamsund, as well as some of their top hitters like Macy McNally, Olivia Poulin and Avery Engbrecht.

It will not be an easy road to state next year, though, with the loss of six seniors including the team’s top offensive threat, and one of the best hitters in the state, Grace Fricke.

For those six seniors, Friday was an emotional turning point in their lives to be sure.

Not only did their softball careers come to a close, following the 3:45 finish to the runner-up trophy presentation, they needed to hustle back to Winona in order to make it back in time for their 7 p.m. graduation ceremony, a bookend to their high school careers as a whole.

In a way, the quick turnaround might serve as a fitting distraction to get over the afternoon’s defeat.

“It’ll be a tough road for them to get back for their graduation tonight, but once they get there, they’ll be in better spirits,” Grossell said.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.