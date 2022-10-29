 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

Football playoff roundup: Winona and R-P lose in section semifinals

Both Winona and Rushford-Peterson’s football teams saw their season come to a close in their respective MSHSL section semifinals Saturday.

The three-seed Winhawks (7-3) dropped a 29-5 road matchup against two-seed Kasson-Mantorville (7-2) in Section 1AAAA.

K-M scored a touchdown two and a half minutes into the game and while Winona responded with a 14-play drive ending in a field goal by senior Bryan Cassellius, the KoMets held the lead the rest of the way.

Kasson-Mantorville scored two more times and added a safety before halftime for a 22-3 lead at the break, scoring one more time late in the third quarter.

Winona’s final points of the year came near the midpoint of the fourth quarter on a safety to close out the 29-5 game.

Three-seed R-P (7-3) lost a road game as well, falling 42-20 against two-seed Bethlehem Academy (8-2) in Section 1A.

The Cardinals built up a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, but the Trojans cut it to 14-6 with an eight-yard pass from senior Grady Hengel to senior Dalton Hoel for a one-score deficit at halftime.

However, BA scored twice in the third quarter to build on the lead it would not relinquish, adding two more scores in the fourth quarter.

R-P scored two more times in the fourth quarter as well.

Senior quarterback Riley Tesch threw a 44-yard touchdown to junior Sampson Wilkemeyer, and Hoel returned a kickoff for a score, his third kick return touchdown of the season.

With the pair of losses, all Winona-area high school football teams have been eliminated from the postseason.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

