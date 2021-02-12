Girls high school basketball: Fueled by defense, C-FC riding high into regionals

A couple of summers ago, the Cochrane-Fountain City High School girls basketball team started flirting with the idea of running a 1-2-2 half-court trap zone defense.
It didn’t necessarily have the athletes back then to run it, but this year’s team is different.
First-year coach Rick Peterson — who has been around the team for a number of years and is the father of senior Lindsey Peterson — noticed early on that this group had the ability to wreak havoc on the defensive end with their athleticism.
“We have nine athletes out there that can interchange,” Rick Peterson said. “Kids can play different areas, which is a good luxury to have.”
It took some time, but it quickly became apparent to the Pirates that the 1-2-2 zone defense could be a potential game-changer.
“We weren’t really comfortable with it yet (at the beginning of the year),” senior Emma Baures said. “We started running it in practice more and more and soon we started saying, ‘Hey, this might actually work really well.’”
The results speak for themselves.
The Pirates (13-4, 12-2) enter Friday’s WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal against Plum City/Elmwood as the No. 1 seed having won 12 of their past 14 games. They are also currently ranked No. 9 in Division 4 in the latest Associated Press poll.
The No. 1 seed in regionals did not go over well at Blair-Taylor, which was given the No. 2 seed despite winning the Dairyland Large Conference with a 13-1 record that includes a one-point victory over the Pirates on Dec. 21. But C-FC has been playing better in recent weeks, including a 75-61 victory over the Wildcats in the most recent matchup on Jan. 18.
If all goes to plan, the Pirates would host Blair-Taylor in a regional final at 7 p.m. Saturday.
“I was kind of surprised that we got it over Blair,” Baures said. “But I think we played harder nonconference games, and we won last time we played. We had a pretty good game against them last time. And I know (Abby) Thompson was off that night, but we played really solid against them.”
The Pirates have found their defense, which in turn has helped them find their offense.
Senior forward Jordyn Halverson continues to make strides in her game as she leads the Pirates in points (14.1 ppg) and rebounds (5.5 rpg). But the development of junior point guard Chayce Rollinger has also been a major difference. She has scored in double digits in five of the past nine games and is second on the team in points (8.5), while shooting 36% from beyond the arc this season.
“She’s gaining confidence,” Peterson said. “And she’s not the only one, it’s just kind of contagious.”
Rollinger’s development gives the Pirates another weapon in an already lethal arsenal, as it takes the pressure off of seniors Baures and Lindsey Peterson.
Peterson has been lights out from beyond the arc, leading the team in 3-pointers made (26) by shooting a blistering 43%, while Baures is tied with Rollinger for the second most 3-pointers made on the team with 17. But they aren’t the only ones that can shoot.
Maile Gotzinger has made seven triples, while Haili Brone and Breilynn Halverson have combined for 20 3’s at a 35% clip off the bench. But the best part of this group is the unselfishness.
“It’s just a good group of kids,” Rick Peterson said. “We talk a lot about it’s one team. They don’t care whose name is in the paper. At the end of the day it’s were you a good teammate? Were you making good choices? Everybody is happy for each other. They’re playing for each other. And that’s important.”
“We know how to play with each other,” Baures added. “We’ve been playing with each other since freshman year and the seniors — we really mesh well with the juniors this year.”
The Pirates are hoping this all leads to their first regional title since 2016. It would be just the third regional title in program history. For now, they are just enjoying the ride.
“I knew we would be pretty strong this year,” Baures said. “But I never thought that we would get the one seed for regionals. It’s been crazy.”
