CALEDONIA — Though the Cotter baseball team has just one win near the midpoint of the season, and no wins in Three Rivers Conference play, there is optimism for the back half of the year around the program.

On Tuesday the Ramblers lost a 3-0 road matchup against Caledonia, and on the heels of an 11-4 loss against Dover-Eyota that was closer than the score would indicate, a young Cotter squad is starting to find its groove.

“These last two days have been the best we’ve played all year,” head coach Matt Biesanz said.

Caledonia is one of the top teams in the Three Rivers Conference this season, with an 8-3 overall record and a 6-2 conference mark, yet the Ramblers (1-6 overall, 0-6 conference) went toe-to-toe with the Warriors on their home turf.

Cotter was hampered by their schedule going into Tuesday night, with a game the prior day and a trio of games on Thursday and Friday later in the week.

As such the Ramblers mixed and matched their pitching to keep their pitch counts down, with freshman Dane Guzzo going the first two innings and junior Jack Spiten tossing the final four.

Guzzo struck out two and allowed one run on four hits without a walk, while Spiten allowed two runs on six hits and one walk with five strikeouts.

With the goal of just staying afloat for later in the week, the duo thrived instead.

“The objective was to get through so we can have all our pitchers available with pitch counts …We competed really well today, we just came up a bit short here and there,” Biesanz said.

Offensively, the Ramblers were not quite as sharp.

Caledonia junior Drew Yahnke had a dominant day on the mound in a complete-game shutout with 10 strikeouts despite it being a windy afternoon.

“I felt Drew commanded the strike zone very well. Very blustery conditions, he was all around the plate hitting the corners, kept the Ramblers off balance,” Caledonia head coach Shawn Bauer said.

None of the Cotter players had more than one hit on the day, and only junior Jon Going made it on base twice, going 1-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base.

And yet if a ball or two bounce a different way, or Caledonia’s senior defensive dynamic duo of Ayden Goetzinger and Kyle Bechtel made an uncharacteristic error rather than highlight reel plays, the Ramblers could have been within striking range of tying the score or taking a lead.

Despite the winless conference record, Cotter has had a few close calls. Besides the 3-0 defeat Tuesday, the Ramblers lost 6-4 to Fillmore Central and 3-2 to Wabasha-Kellogg, and Monday night’s game against Dover-Eyota was tied 4-4 with two outs in the sixth inning before things unraveled in a seven-run rally.

Over the past week, the Ramblers have shown how much the young roster has grown through the first half of the year.

In the loss to Dover-Eyota, a pair of freshmen hit their first home runs of the season as Guzzo and Luke Schommer both hit solo shots as the talented youngsters continue to get more comfortable at the plate.

“We do have a really young lineup, they’re seeing some breaking balls from varsity level competition on the mound, and they’re really battling,” Biesanz said.

In Tuesday’s defeat, the growing depth of the program was on display.

Freshman Myles Bruemmer was called up from junior varsity midseason, and with him playing third base, the Ramblers were able to shift Going to his natural position in centerfield after starting the year at third to fill a team need.

The move paid dividends, as Going saved at least a pair of runs by throwing out a Caledonia baserunner at home plate for an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded in the fifth inning and making a spectacular diving catch with a man on third in the sixth.

Cotter’s bright spots over the past few games make it clear that the Ramblers have a good shot at snapping that winless skid sooner rather than later, as long as the players can keep their eyes on the silver linings and improvements and not dwell too much on their prior defeats.

“That’s in the rearview mirror, we want to be looking out the windshield. It’s about staying positive and making sure we touch on the things we need to work on in practice,” Biesanz said.