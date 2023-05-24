CALEDONIA — On the same field as this season’s turning point, Cotter’s baseball team picked up its biggest win in nearly a decade.

The Ramblers got off to a rocky start this season, going 1-7 with a seven-game losing streak after an opening-day win.

Following the seventh of those losses, a close 3-0 defeat on the road against Caledonia on May 2, head coach Matt Biesanz could see the strides his team was making and could feel the tide turning.

Sure enough, the Ramblers finished the regular season by going 6-5 the rest of the way.

On Wednesday, 11-seed Cotter (8-12) pulled off a 2-1 upset over the sixth-seeded Warriors (13-7) in the first round of the MSHSL Section 1AA tournament for the Ramblers’ first playoff victory since 2016.

Over the past seven years, the Ramblers have come close to winning key matchups before, but each time things went haywire. This time, they kept their composure to win a game in which they never trailed.

“These are the games where in the past the ball has kicked away and we’ve crumbled and let the situation get too big for us. The situation was not too big for us today,” Biesanz said.

In the top of the first inning, junior Jon Going singled to centerfield then advanced to third one batter later thanks to a single by junior Brett Biesanz. The Ramblers got aggressive on the basepaths with a double steal, having Biesanz attempt to steal second and sending Going home on the throw.

The strategy worked, with both runners safe, and Cotter was in the lead the rest of the way.

It was not the team’s offense that carried them to the win, though, as junior pitcher Jack Spiten dominated on the mound in the win, throwing a complete game with nine strikeouts and one run on just two walks and six hits.

Before the game started, Spiten could tell that the ball was snapping out of his hand better than usual and could feel he was in for a good performance as long as he did not try to do too much.

“I didn’t ramp it up to 100% for most of the time. I took a little bit off, but it allowed me to get better grip, better follow on it, it helped a lot,” he said.

On the few mistakes Spiten made, his defense often made up for it.

That trend began in the first at-bat of the game, when Caledonia senior Kyle Bechtel hit a single into centerfield and tried stretching it into a double, only to be thrown out by a pinpoint throw by Ramblers freshman Dane Guzzo.

Spiten walked sophomore Garrett Konz in the next at-bat, but the third baseman Going and second baseman eighth grader Will Peterson turned a double play to end the inning and brought the Cotter dugout into a frenzy of celebration.

That energy continued through the rest of the game, and Spiten credits that as an important reason the Ramblers got the win.

“It’s a lot easier to go out there and gas them up when everyone’s on your back supporting you, it feels good,” Spiten said.

After a scoreless second, Cotter scored again in the top of the third when Guzzo tripled to score freshman Myles Bruemmer and make it 2-0.

Caledonia picked up its lone run in the bottom of the inning, when Konz singled home Bechtel for what would turn out to be the game’s final run.

Spiten was particularly locked in for the next three innings, allowing no hits and just one walk while striking out four. On that one walk, senior catcher Wesylee Kohner caught Caledonia junior Owen Denstad stealing second.

In the seventh, the Warriors gave the Ramblers a bit of a scare as Denstad and senior Payton Konz hit back-to-back two-out singles. However Spiten fielded a ground ball and sprinted to first base himself to finish off the win.

The victory is Cotter’s first in the postseason since 2016, when the Ramblers beat P-E-M 7-4 at home, before losing two consecutive games to Lake City and Fillmore Central to end the run.

Coach Biesanz hopes the first playoff win in seven years will be a spark for the youth-heavy program.

“Really good win for our program moving forward. We’ve got good numbers, got a lot of young players, and this provides a little bit of excitement and juice going forward for the years to come,” Biesanz said.

The Ramblers will look to make it two upsets in a row Saturday with a 1 p.m. road game against three-seed Cannon Falls.

Though the season will not be over with a loss, as Cotter would move into the double-elimination consolation portion of the Section 1AA bracket in Rochester on Monday, the Ramblers believe they can upset anyone with the way they have played in the second half of the season.

“Right now, there’s no one we feel like we can’t compete with. I feel like we’re getting hot at the right time,” Spiten said.