The 2023 baseball season featured walk-off wins and the end of a long playoff losing streak as local teams wrapped up another successful campaign. Beyond just the brightest highlights, a number of players in the area stood out on the diamond game-in and game-out.

Here is this year’s Winona Daily News All-Area Baseball Team, with Player of the Year Cole Kreidermacher joined by eight more first-team recipients and seven honorable mentions, all listed in alphabetical order. Players were picked by sports editor Andrew Tucker with recommendations from area coaches.

FIRST TEAM

Brett Biesanz, junior, first base, Cotter

Made WDN all-area first-team last season…All-Three Rivers Conference the past two seasons…Power-hitting infielder that was second on the Ramblers with a .356 average, hitting four doubles and two home runs with 16 RBI, 13 runs scored and six steals.

Jonah Bunke, sophomore, shortstop, Rushford-Peterson

All-Three Rivers Conference honoree this season…Leadoff hitter that led the Trojans with a .361 batting average and .483 on-base percentage…Also stole 21 bases and scored 26 runs with 13 RBI and one home run.

Jon Going, junior, infield/outfield, Cotter

Made WDN all-area second-team last season…All-Three Rivers Conference honoree this season…Strong defender that also led Cotter with a .417 batting average, also stealing 14 bases and scoring 12 runs with 15 RBI.

Collin Handke, senior, infield, G-E-T

All-Coulee Conference first-team member this season…Red Hawks ace with a 2.44 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 43 innings pitched…Also batted .290 with 22 runs scored, five doubles and a home run.

Jonathan Heftman, junior, outfield/catcher, Winona

All-Section 1AAA honoree this season…Batted .301 with a .414 OBP, drove in 10 RBI and scored 10 runs…Coach Matt Smith says “A solid outfielder who also did some catching for us. He was very good at the plate in the clutch for us this year.”

Abraham Henderson, sophomore, first base, C-FC

Made WDN all-area second-team last season…Second-team all-Dairyland Conference this season…Batted .403 with 18 RBI…Did not commit an error at first base.

Tanner Schieffer, junior, shortstop/pitcher, C-FC

Made WDN all-area first-team last season…Led the Pirates with a .419 batting average and 17 stolen bases…Had a 4.39 ERA as a relief pitcher.

Warren Stoner, senior, outfield/pitcher, G-E-T

All-Coulee Conference first-team honoree this season…Led the Red Hawks offense with a .394 batting average in the leadoff spot, stealing 16 bases…Also threw 23 2/3 innings with 23 strikeouts and a 3.55 ERA…Coach Scott Hovell says “Warren also played a great defensive center field and gave us great innings on the mound.”

HONORABLE MENTION

The honorable mentions are as follows: Andrew Bissen, senior, P/UTIL, C-FC; Owen Eddy, senior, C, G-E-T; Dane Guzzo, freshman, P/OF, Cotter; Tyler Kelner, junior, IF/OF, Winona; Rylan Schneider, junior, P/1B, Rushford-Peterson; Jack Spiten, junior, P, Cotter; Ashten Vaughn, senior, 3B, Winona.