Cole Kreidermacher’s high school baseball career has not quite gone according to plan.

Back in 2018, Lewiston-Altura head coach Cory Schmitz quickly realized one of the seventh graders on his junior varsity squad had a cannon of an arm. By midseason, with his pitching staff starting to look a little tired, Schmitz decided to give the youngster a chance on the mound.

Kreidermacher came in for a few innings in a handful of doubleheaders to close out the year, and it seemed like the Cardinals had found a key part of their baseball program for the next five seasons.

The coronavirus pandemic knocked out his freshman year, and an injury on the football field knocked him out for his junior season. That has not stopped the now-senior from enjoying the ride anyway.

“It’s up and down, but I’m thankful for the chance I’ve gotten. All these years I’ve been a part of this program, it’s been a lot of fun,” Kreidermacher said.

For his efforts of overcoming injury and battling back to put up solid numbers in his senior year, earning a spot on the Winona State squad next fall to boot, Kreidermacher is the Winona Daily News all-area Player of the Year for the 2023 season.

Kreidermacher really burst onto the scene during his sophomore baseball season, batting .305 with 19 runs scored as a rangy center fielder while also registering a 4.32 ERA with a 21:11 K:BB ratio on a solid Cardinals squad that went 14-8.

In the fall of his junior year, the trajectory of his athletic career changed.

During a Week 4 football matchup against Caledonia, Kreidermacher got tackled awkwardly and tore his ACL in the process, ending not only his football season, but eliminating his chances at playing for Lewiston-Altura’s basketball and baseball teams later that school year as well.

Missing out on competing, as well as the rigors of an intense physical therapy schedule, strengthened Kreidermacher mentally and physically.

“It’s made me a lot more patient, that’s for sure…It strengthened me, and it’s who I am now,” he said.

Through it all, even though he was on crutches on the bench and in the dugout, Kreidermacher rarely missed a practice or game throughout his junior year.

Schmitz believes that says a lot about Kreidermacher’s character.

“That’s a true leader right there, for him to come to every practice…it was kind of like a second or third coach on the bench that you could turn to and say ‘hey Cole, take these guys and go do this’ and that’s what he did,” Schmitz said.

In the midst of the varsity baseball season, as part of his rehab Kreidermacher slowly began to be able to run, then swing a bat, then throw off a mound. Shortly after the spring season ended, he was cleared to play just in time for Lewiston’s summer Legion baseball schedule.

The summer between an athlete’s junior and senior years of high school is often considered the most important one in terms of recruiting, and Kreidermacher was still getting back in the groove as he attended a handful of camps.

Luckily for him, by the time the Winona State camp came around in the fall, he was back to full strength and he wowed the Warriors coaches.

WSU head coach Ryan Wing was hired in the summer of 2022, and as he was getting his bearings straight in his new job, Kreidermacher’s name was one that he heard he needed to keep his eye on in terms of local prospects.

After the camp, Kreidermacher took a visit and committed to WSU not long after. Part of the quickness of the commitment was because it is a decision he had been hoping to make for a while.

“My parents both went there, my dad played JV baseball there, so it’s kind of always been my dream school,” he said.

After a strong basketball season, in which Kreidermacher made the Daily News all-area second team, it was finally time to return to the diamond for just the second varsity season as a high schooler.

He admits he was a bit nervous to start the season, and things went well for the first few games until injury issues struck again.

Kreidermacher had shoulder issues that kept him off the pitching mound, but he tried to stay in the lineup as a hitter. In hindsight, he admits that may not have helped, and so he was sidelined for a couple weeks midway through the season until he was back to full strength by the end of the year.

In total, Kreidermacher only pitched 27 2/3 innings but made the most of them with a 2.28 ERA and 31 strikeouts compared to just four walks. At the plate, he batted .250 with six doubles, 11 runs scored and 11 RBI.

His biggest impact on the Cardinals’ season likely had nothing to do with his statistics, though.

One of just three seniors on a squad in which freshmen and sophomores vastly outnumbered upperclassmen, Kreidermacher was both a vocal leader and a leader by example.

After starting the season 1-13, L-A went 4-3 to close out the year as the youngsters grew under Kreidermacher’s tutelage, and they will take those lessons forward with them.

“A lot of the young guys look up to him and listen to him because he has that knowledge of the game,” Schmitz said. “It took a little bit for them to take it in, but I think overall Cole kept working with them and talking with them, and they learned and now it’s their turn after he leaves.”

Kreidermacher is the second consecutive WDN baseball player of the year to suit up for the Warriors after Winona pitcher Cody Hundorf tried out and earned a walk-on spot last school year.

Wing says Kreidermacher will start out working as both a pitcher and a hitter at the start of his career, and will continue to do so as long as he can help the team in both areas.

The WSU coach believes all the trials and tribulations Kreidermacher has gone through gives him a higher ceiling than a similarly talented player that skated through high school without any roadblocks.

“His ceiling is so high, I don’t think he’s scratched even close to his full potential yet,” Wing said. “(Other athletes) don’t have that perspective of getting the game taken away from him or her. Cole had that taken away from him, so I know it’s going to give him an edge.”