High school baseball: The Winona Daily News names All-Area team

The 2022 baseball season featured walk-off wins, a perfect game and a long-awaited trip back to state as local teams wrapped up another successful campaign. Beyond just the brightest highlights, a number of players in the area stood out on the diamond game-in and game-out.

Here is this year’s Winona Daily News All-Area Baseball Team, with nine first-team recipients, including one Player of the Year, and nine second-team recipients, all listed in alphabetical order. Players were picked by sports editor Andrew Tucker with recommendations from area coaches.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Cody Hundorf pitching Winona senior Cody Hundorf played a key role in the Winhawks' trip to state this spring, earning himself WDN Player of the Year honors.

Cody Hundorf, senior P, Winona

Winona senior pitcher Cody Hundorf was the ace of the Winhawks’ first trip to state in 31 years, earning himself the WDN Player of the Year for the first time in his career.

Hundorf has always been a talented baseball player, earning attention from the Winhawks’ coaches back when he was still in middle school as he played one level up from his peers.

However, his ascent from a strong youth player to a dominant varsity star was not without its speedbumps.

The first roadblock is one that many athletes had to deal with: the cancellation of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus. After playing on JV as a freshman in the spring of 2019, Hundorf likely would have gotten his first shot at the varsity level as a sophomore according to WSHS head coach Matt Smith.

Instead Hundorf made his debut in the spring of 2021, but just before the halfway point of the season, he missed a few weeks due to some pain in his throwing arm.

After some light rehab Hundorf made it back into the rotation just in time for the playoffs, and that was where his ascent to one of the area’s top players was on full display.

In the Winhawks’ final game of the year, even though sixth-seeded Winona was eliminated from the section tournament, Hundorf pitched a gem as he threw 5 and 2/3 innings with nine strikeouts while he gave up just two hits and one run on the road as two-seed Jordan picked up a narrow 1-0 victory.

With that performance under his belt, Hundorf had gained plenty of confidence in the future of his career.

“I had so much to prove, and I came out and threw probably my best game of the whole year and probably one of the best games of my entire high school career,” he said.

In his senior season, Hundorf was sharp from the start, but the team as a whole had some injury issues early on as they had a 3-7 record in the first 10 games of the year. However, they flipped the switch at that point, going 7-3 over the final 10 games and earning a three seed in the section tournament.

Hundorf and company found another gear in the playoffs, shutting out six-seed Faribault 5-0 in the first round, then pulling off a 7-1 upset win on the road against two-seed Red Wing in round two. The team’s senior ace tossed six shutout innings with 10 strikeouts with two hits in the first game, and went all seven innings in the upset victory, striking out six with only two hits allowed.

Hundorf picked up his third playoff win in a row in the section semifinals, leading the way in a 6-5 Winona victory over top-seed Byron.

In the Winhawks’ first game of the state tournament, Hundorf pitched well in the team’s 4-1 loss to two-seed and eventual state champion Benilde-St. Margaret, allowing just one earned run in six innings with three more unearned runs due to Winona defensive errors.

According to Smith, the key to Hundorf’s strong postseason was his tireless work ethic.

“It’s because of his preparation. He’s always prepared mentally to go out and do the job. Physically, he was one of those kids that stayed after practice a lot. Not because we told him to, or we suggested it, he asked us if he could stay after,” Smith said.

For Hundorf, it did not feel like he was grinding to get better, he was just doing more of what he loved.

“You know, it wasn’t really work to stay after, it was something I wanted to do,” he said.

Over the course of the season, Hundorf had a 5-2 record with a 1.62 ERA thanks to 12 runs in 52 innings of work, allowing 42 hits and 14 walks for a 1.08 WHIP as he racked up 46 strikeouts. Those stats earned him All-Big 9 Conference and All-Section 1AAA accolades.

As far as the future goes, Hundorf says that he will be attending Winona State in the fall, and he plans to attend the Warriors’ walk-on tryout to battle for a spot on the roster.

FIRST TEAM

Brett Biesanz, sophomore, 1B/P, Cotter

All-Three Rivers Conference first team selection this season…Led the Ramblers offensively with a .416 batting average, .493 OBP, nine doubles, 13 runs scored and 15 RBI, leading the team in all stats…Also served as the team’s top pitcher with a 2-2 record, with a team-leading 2.63 ERA with 20 strikeouts in 16 innings pitched.

Owen Eddy, junior, C, G-E-T

All-Coulee Conference first team selection this season…Led the Red Hawks offense with 12 extra base hits, including two doubles, one third base and five home runs, plus 38 RBI, as well as a .746 slugging and 1.269 OPS…Also tied for the team lead with 29 runs scored and finished second with a .427 batting average and .522 OBP.

Zach Grams senior, CF, G-E-T

All-Coulee Conference first team selection this season…Led the Red Hawks with a .457 batting average and .570 OBP…Tied for the team lead with 29 runs scored, also posting four doubles and 13 RBI with a .514 slugging percentage and 1.084 OPS.

Quinn Larsen, senior, SS, Winona

All-Big 9 Conference honorable mention and All-Section 1AAA selection this season…Despite missing the first few weeks due to injury, Larsen rebounded for a solid year at the plate, hitting for a .351/.506/.491 slash line with a .998 OPS…Tallied eight doubles, 15 RBI and 16 runs…Winona coach Matt Smith said “Quinn was injured and couldn’t play for the first 3 weeks of our game season. His return to our lineup helped our infield defensively and solidified the leadoff spot in our lineup.”

Caleb Mueller, P/SS, senior, Lewiston-Altura

All-Three Rivers Conference and All-Section 1AA selection the past two seasons…Served as the Cardinals’ top pitcher, posting a 2.43 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with 69 strikeouts in 46 innings…Also one of the team’s top hitters, leading the way with six extra base hits and two home runs, as well as a .467 batting average and 22 runs scored and 10 steals…Also near the team’s top with a .513 OBP and eight RBI…Lewiston-Altura coach Cory Schmitz said “He was the ignitor for our team. A smart runner on the base paths and could hit for power…Caleb’s innings on the mound will be hard to replace. Quiet leader on and off the field.”

Justin Ruberg, senior, P, Rushford-Peterson

All-Three Rivers Conference and All-Section 1AA selection this season…Served as the Trojans’ top pitcher, with a 3.10 ERA in 47 and 1/3 innings, striking out 61 batters compared to 12 walks…Pitched a perfect game on May 2, striking out 15 batters in a 14-0 road win over Schaeffer Academy…Also a capable hitter, with a .275 batting average and .426 OBP, tallying six RBI and six doubles.

Tanner Scheiffer, sophomore, SS/P, C-FC

All-Dairyland Conference first-team selection this season…Led the Pirates in a number of hitting categories, including batting average (.443), OBP (.488), OPS (.957), steals (13) and runs scored (29)…Also finished second on the team with a .468 slugging percentage and third with 14 RBI.

Matt Schell, senior, 1B, Lewiston-Altura

Led Cardinals with a .565 OBP thanks to uncanny ability to draw hit-by-pitches and walks, with six HBP and nine BB …Ended his career with 15 HBP, good for third in program history…Also near the top of the team leaderboards with a .444 batting average, 11 RBI and 13 runs scored… Lewiston-Altura coach Cory Schmitz said “Matt was our defensive anchor at first base the past three seasons…Matt was another one of our great leaders on the team. Always had a positive attitude and helped our younger players develop. He will be missed next season.”

SECOND TEAM

The nine-player second team is as follows: Malachi Bunke, senior, CF, Rushford-Peterson. Thomas Ekern, senior, C, Rushford-Peterson. Kyle Fredrickson, P/UTIL, Lewiston-Altura. Jon Going, sophomore, 3B/OF, Cotter. Abraham Henderson, freshman, 1B/P, C-FC. Caleb Nisbit, senior, C, C-FC. Alex Ronnenberg, senior, SS, Rushford-Peterson. Matthew Schliech, senior, OF, Cotter. Marcus Winter, senior, P, Winona.