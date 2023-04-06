RUSHFORD — A pair of young teams met up Thursday for each of their first game of the season, and it was clear that Rushford-Peterson and Lewiston-Altura were evenly matched.

The gap was never wider than two runs, and the score was tied heading into the bottom of the seventh, but the Trojans kicked off the season with a walk-off 5-4 win.

R-P has just two seniors on their roster, and only one was in the starting lineup Thursday, while L-A has three seniors with two starting, and both squads lost a handful of critical players to graduation from last year’s squads.

Trojans head coach Blake Lea was happy that the group of youngsters was able to make their mark early in the year after sitting behind those stellar players for so long.

“Even though they were behind a great group, it was fun for these guys to show what they can do too,” Lea said.

It was not just the R-P players that were inexperienced at the varsity level, though, as Lea made his debut as the Trojans’ skipper and picked up a victory in his first game at the helm.

A Rushford-Peterson grad himself, Lea has been coaching the school’s lower level teams for the better part of a decade, and it has been a fortuitous rise alongside his former pupils.

“I’ve worked with a lot of these guys on the B-team level for quite a while, so we’re pretty familiar. It’s been a great group of kids and fun to come with them up here,” Lea said.

One of Lewiston-Altura’s few seniors took the mound to start, as Winona State commit Cole Kreidermacher made his return to the Cardinals after missing all of last year with an injury he sustained during the 2021 football season.

Though he will likely end up playing in the outfield at WSU, Kreidermacher is no slouch on the rubber, and he was firing his fastball from the start. However, Rushford-Peterson was able to put the bat on the ball in the first inning and L-A’s defense had a few errors that allowed the Trojans to take a 2-0 lead.

The Cardinals were able to respond in the top of the third inning, when freshman Gavin Bambenek hit a double to the left field wall to lead things off and eventually came around to score on a sacrifice fly by sophomore Gavin Salvetti for a 2-1 score.

Rushford-Peterson took an inning to respond, lengthening the lead back to two runs in the fourth when freshman Zach Baker tripled to score junior Evan Skalet, who had doubled the at-bat before.

Bambenek struck again in the top of the fifth inning, this time with an inside-the-park home run to make it 3-2.

The freshman saw a bit of time with varsity late last season as an eighth grader, and in his first game of the year as a full-time varsity player was hitting in the nine spot in the order. Head coach Cory Schmitz was pleasantly surprised to learn he may need to move Bambenek up in the order as the season progresses.

“I didn’t think he would do what he did, but I’m glad. He sees the ball…I was pretty happy that our number nine batter could do that,” Schmitz said.

R-P made it 4-2 in the bottom of the fifth when junior Rylan Schneider singled home eighth grader Carson Johnson, then L-A cut it to 4-3 in the top of the sixth when sophomore Eli Jensen scored on a groundout by sophomore Zane Nelson.

Bambenek led off the seventh inning with a walk, then stole second on a strikeout and advanced to third on a groundout. Down to their final out, the Cardinals kept the game alive as the freshman scored on a passed ball to make it 4-4.

Even though the game would not end in their favor, Schmitz was happy to see his players fight through adversity.

“I was pretty proud of them battling, we’re right there. We had chances,” he said.

In the bottom of the inning, a pair of walks by Bambenek on the mound followed by an intentional walk of hard-hitting sophomore shortstop Jonah Bunke led to loaded bases with no outs. Schneider hit a hard shot to third base, which was not fielded cleanly and eighth grader Carson Johnson safely scored the game-winning run.

Though Schneider had two hits, his biggest contribution was on the mound with 6 and 1/3 innings pitched with six strikeouts. Not a flamethrower, Schneider is a crafty pitcher with a knuckleball in his arsenal that aims to keep the opponents off guard.

He may not yet be a senior, but with a few years of experience on varsity under his belt, he will be one of the key veterans on the young squad.

“He’s one of the carryovers that’s played a lot since his freshman year,” Lea said. “Limiting his walks was probably the biggest thing, he did a great job of making them hit the ball and letting our defense do their job.”

That was certainly the case, with three balls hit deep into the outfield by Kreidermacher that were all caught for outs as well as a handful of other hard shots by the Cardinals that the Trojans put away.

On the other hand, a few defensive mistakes by the Cardinals cost them the game as Kreidermacher was effective on the mound, striking out 11 with only one earned run in six innings of work.

“He made some good pitches that they hit, but we didn’t make enough plays in the field to accommodate for that. They’re going to hit the ball, put the ball in play, but if we make a couple plays it might be a different story,” Schmitz said.

IN PHOTOS: Rushford-Peterson beats Lewiston-Altura in baseball's opening game R-P's Rylan Schneider L-A's Gavin Bambenek slides Head coaches' meeting L-A's Chase Brommerich R-P's Jonah Bunke L-A's Cole Kreidermacher R-P's Evan Skalet