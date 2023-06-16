Over the years the Winona Senior High baseball team has sent its fair share of players to compete in the annual Minnesota State High School Baseball Coaches Association all-star series, including this season, with senior Ashten Vaughn representing the Winhawks at the Chaska Athletic Park from June 22-24.

What differentiates this year’s series from the past trips is that the Winhawks will have a coach on the diamond as well.

Winona head coach Matt Smith will be the coach of the South team, one of six squads that will compete in a round robin tournament of the state’s top seniors.

After just wrapping up his 19th year in charge at Winona, the longtime coach is excited for the honor of making his first official all-star game appearance.

“I’ve been to a number of these all-star games, we’ve sent a number of kids there over the years and I’ve been with them. It’s quite a special event, so I’m really looking forward to being in the dugout this year,” Smith said.

One of those previous players that went was Jaylen Vaughn, the older brother of Ashten, who will be one of the 20 players on the South squad.

In late May, Smith met in Mankato with a handful of other coaches from throughout the southern portion of the state to pour over the many nominations that the MSHSBCA received from schools within their constituency.

After about three hours of reading through stats and debating, which Smith describes as being similar to a fantasy sports draft, the group had narrowed it to their final number.

Vaughn is not the only player local fans will recognize, with Eli McCool of La Crescent-Hokah and Kyle Bechtel of Caledonia suiting up, as well as plenty of players that faced off against Vaughn, McCool and Bechtel in conference and section play.

Smith estimates that he has faced off against about two thirds of the players on the South squad, many of them year-after-year.

“I’ve watched these kids throughout their careers from the opposite side of the field, so it’ll be really special having these kids all together in the dugout,” Smith said.

The players and coaches will arrive in Chaska on Thursday, with practice in the afternoon and a banquet in the evening on the first day.

Smith, Vaughn and the South squad will play their first game against the Metro East team Friday evening, with a second round-robin game Saturday morning against Metro South. After taking on each of their two opponents in their division, the South squad will face off against whichever team from the opposite division had the same record Saturday evening.

Winona’s softball team was recognized at its all-star festivities as well, with Makayla Steffes and Macy McNally hitting the field for the Class AAA Red squad in Mankato last Sunday.

After coaching Vaughn for years in the Winhawks’ black and orange, Smith is grateful that his first trip to coach the all-star tournament will get him one last shot at a victory with such a familiar face.

“It’s tough saying goodbye to these kids, our seniors. You see them around, but it will be nice to spend another weekend with Ashten over in Chaska,” Smith said.