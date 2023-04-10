After advancing to the MSHSL state tournament for the first time in three decades last spring, Winona’s baseball team is off to a slow start to the 2023 season, including a 5-2 loss at home against Stewartville on Monday.

Though for the players that return from that state squad, falling to an 0-2 record will not be much of a cause for concern.

Last year’s state-bound squad had a shaky start as well, with a 1-4 record that turned into a 3-7 mark before the Winhawks caught fire and closed the regular season 7-3 to kick start their playoff push.

“You want to be playing good ball this time of year, but you want to be playing better ball at the end of May. We’ve got some time, we just have to keep at it,” head coach Matt Smith said.

On Monday, the Tigers (2-0) took the lead early and continued to add to it.

Stewartville scored one run in the first inning, then added two in the third and two more in the top of the fourth for a 5-0 lead at the halfway point of the game.

Despite the deficit, the Winhawks stayed engaged.

In the bottom of the sixth, senior Ashten Vaughn started things out with a double to left center field and came around to score one batter later when senior Treven Viestenz hit a hard shot through the legs of Stewartville’s second baseman for an error.

Winona added another in the bottom of the seventh. Junior Carson Jones hit a two-out single up the middle and made it safely to second when the Tigers’ center fielder could not field it cleanly. Vaughn followed that with a single down the third base line that sent Jones home.

All three of those players are key pieces that return from a senior-heavy squad from a year ago, and Smith was happy to see them hitting well after a 10-0 loss to Rochester John Marshall in the season opener last week.

“Just got to get that fire in their belly and get us going. I liked the way they finished today,” Smith said.

Much like the team’s hitting, it was an improvement over the season debut on the mound as Jones and Viestenz also took the mound for their second appearances Monday.

Jones was the Winhawks’ starter, throwing three innings with three runs allowed with three strikeouts. Viestenz tossed four innings with two runs allowed in his first frame followed by three scoreless innings. The senior had six strikeouts.

With plenty of games ahead of them on the schedule, Winona just needs to put the pair of losses so far firmly in the rearview mirror.

“Our job now is to keep our heads up, keep fighting and get better every day,” Smith said.