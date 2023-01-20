High school basketball: Big improvements by Sauer key for Ramblers

Despite losing four starters and plenty of talent from last year’s squad, the Cotter girls basketball team has had a solid first half of the season.

While a few returning upperclassmen have continued their strong play from last season, a big part of the team’s 9-3 record and 6-2 mark in Three Rivers Conference play has been thanks to the growth of sophomore forward Clarissa Sauer.

As a freshman, Sauer had enough talent that Ramblers head coach Pat Bowlin was put in a tough situation.

Bowlin had Sauer start the season with the freshman squad, developing her skillset as a team’s top dog, which he knew would come in handy later in her career. He quickly realized that was a mistake.

“The truth of the matter is she became too good to keep off the court. It was obvious almost immediately when she started playing with us that she was going to be our second-best sub,” Bowlin said. “She started getting enough minutes where we’re not going to delay her development much, and practicing against varsity players also was helpful for her development.”

Sauer joined the varsity rotation around the Winona State holiday tournament and continued to increase her minutes throughout the remainder of the season by playing tough defense and being a strong rebounder.

Those two roles have expanded as she stepped into the starting role this winter.

The sophomore forward is second on the Ramblers in both deflections and steals, with 42 and 34, respectively, also ranking first on the roster with eight blocks.

Sauer’s 109 rebounds almost doubles second place, a total of 57 by junior forward Ava Killian, and Sauer’s 44 offensive rebounds alone would be the fifth-highest total on the team. Bowlin says that in his four decades of coaching, Sauer is the best offensive rebounder he has been around.

“It’s something we definitely emphasize as a program. We want to go get our teammates’ missed shots; we do talk about it a lot. It’s really very much part of Clarissa’s DNA. … It’s an instinctual thing, something you really can’t coach,” Bowlin said.

Her most important contribution to the Ramblers has been her growth with the ball in her hands.

The sophomore forward has been the team’s leading scorer through 12 games with a 14.8 per game average. She has gotten better as the season has gone on, scoring 20 or more points over the past three games in a hot streak.

Sauer does not just toss up shots until she gets her points; she leads the Ramblers by a large margin with a 58.3% effective field goal percentage as the most efficient scorer as well as the one with the largest volume.

On a team that has struggled to put the ball in the hoop at times this season, that skillset is especially valuable.

When most of the team’s top scorers graduated after last season, Bowlin told Sauer she was next in line, and the rising sophomore took that to heart.

“I knew that I was going to have to step up, so I worked really hard this summer. I was training, going to open gyms, doing extra lessons with trainers,” Sauer said.

As the season has gone on, and Sauer’s statistical performances have been going higher and higher, it has been rewarding.

“It feels good to know that my work has been starting to pay off,” Sauer said.

Cotter has won three games in a row, in part due to Sauer’s trio of 20-plus point performances, but the Ramblers will face one of their toughest tests of the year Saturday in a revival of one of the top tournaments in the area.

After a three-year hiatus, the HVL-TRC Showdown returns to the Rochester Civic Center with a 13-game slate that spans from morning until night.

The Hiawatha Valley League and Three Rivers Conference consistently put out some of the best teams in the state, and the tournament provides teams with tough tests and fans with an opportunity to see exciting matchups.

Cotter’s girls will play one of the first games of the day, taking on Byron at 10:30 a.m. in the Civic Center Auditorium.

The Bears have a 9-7 record, but that mark is deceiving thanks to a difficult strength of schedule.

After the Ramblers struggled against Byron in an early-season scrimmage, seeing how they fare now will be an important measuring stick.

“They really ran us over, quite honestly. It’s a benchmark for us,” Bowlin said.

Lewiston-Altura’s girls will also be participating in the event, taking on Pine Island at 12:15 p.m.

When the later rounds of the Section 1 tournaments are held at the Civic Center, it often takes players time to adjust to shooting in the larger venues, so it is a bit of an advantage for the teams to get some extra work.

Bowlin also believes it will serve as a key motivating factor for his group.

“It’s an incredible place to play, so it’s going to be fun for our girls. It’s also a reminder that in about six weeks we want to be back here playing big games,” Bowlin said.