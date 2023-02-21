FOUNTAIN CITY — There is no such thing as style points in basketball.

Cochrane-Fountain City’s girls basketball team did not play its best in Tuesday’s first-round WIAA Division 5 playoff contest, but the five-seed Pirates (18-7) still advanced with a 36-27 win over 12-seed Independence (8-17).

In the first half, C-FC was not executing its offense well as the team did not move the ball consistently, did not attack the gaps the Indees defense and did not rebound well when they missed their shots.

Independence, meanwhile, was playing aggressive and physical as the underdogs with nothing to lose.

As such, the higher-seeded home team was down 16-10 at halftime.

Head coach Rick Peterson’s halftime pep talk was simple.

“Either we’re going to come out fired up and get after it, or we’re done tonight, there’s your choice. I said you’re way too good of a team to be done tonight,” Peterson said.

The Pirates snapped out of their funk after the break, going on a 13-2 run in the first five minutes, 40 seconds to jump ahead 23-18.

From that point on C-FC focused on killing the clock and controlling the ball, slowly but surely adding to the lead along the way until finishing off the nine-point victory.

It was not the first time the Pirates had trouble pulling away from the Indees; in a regular season Dairyland Conference matchup on Jan. 10, C-FC won another low-scoring game 42-33 in Independence.

Peterson praised the Indees’ ability to play a physical brand of basketball, especially in the paint. Moving forward, the Pirates will need to better adjust to the increased physicality that most referees allow in the postseason.

“We’ve got to be tougher going to the hole, those bumps can’t affect us the way they did,” Peterson said. “The refs aren’t going to bail you out if you aren’t going in strong.”

Pirates junior guard Emma Mann led all scorers with 11 points, followed by junior forward Lexi Pronschinske’s nine-point night.

Senior forward Ahnna Bautsch led the Indees with eight points.

C-FC will hit the road Friday for their regional semifinal matchup, facing off against four-seed Royall (21-4) at 7 p.m. if weather permits.

While Peterson joked that the most important thing for his players to do in the few days between games is to not injure themselves shoveling snow during the big storm, he added that taking better care of the ball and coming out strong will be key in pulling off the upset.

As the Pirates saw in the first half of their own game, anything can happen in the postseason.

“Everybody’s 0-0 right now. Anybody can be beaten,” Peterson said.