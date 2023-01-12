High school basketball: C-FC boys hoops hangs on for OT win

C-FC’s boys basketball team overcame its biggest weakness Thursday night.

Throughout the season the Pirates have struggled from the free throw line, hitting roughly 46%, and the first half against Alma Center Lincoln was no exception.

However, C-FC went 9-for-10 from the charity stripe in overtime Thursday to seal a 56-49 Dairyland Conference victory over the Hornets.

“To close the game out with free throws, that’s massive. I hope that leads to more confidence,” head coach Jesse Cyrus said.

Early on, things were not so optimistic for the Pirates (5-3, 2-2).

The Pirates had a 13-10 lead seven-and-a-half minutes in, but Lincoln (6-6, 2-3) went into a full-court press and seized momentum, outscoring C-FC 16-8 the rest of the way for a 26-21 Hornets halftime lead.

C-FC typically likes to play a fast-paced game where the players are breaking out in transition, so it was quite an adjustment to pass the ball three or four times before crossing half court.

“It’s tough. We’re trying to go fast and push it under control, but we also need to learn that when it comes to that situational stuff, we’ve got to be able to put the breaks on, move the ball around, take care of it,” Cyrus said.

There were two key factors that kept the deficit at just five points at halftime.

First, the Pirates defense was strong all night as they have been for much of the year.

Second, junior Drew Wicka took control of the team’s offense in the final minutes.

The junior is arguably the Pirates’ most athletic player, and he just that to his advantage, scoring six points in the final 2:30 of the first half by making sure the ball was in his hands.

“When he’s aggressive, he’s a good ballplayer. When he’s sitting back and being patient, that’s not Drew’s strength,” Cyrus said.

In the opening minutes of the second half, the Pirates still struggled to score against the press as the Hornets maintained a 32-25 lead at 11:16.

Junior Landon Halverson hit a pair of shots to cut it to 32-29, but Alma Center responded and extended the lead back to seven points, 36-29, at 7:48.

The Pirates finally cracked the code of the Hornets defense at that point, going on an 8-1 run over the next three minutes to tie the score 37-37 on a layup by senior Andrew Bissen at 4:39.

Wicka put C-FC ahead 39-37 and after Lincoln had tied it, a layup by sophomore Cameron Lipinski made it 41-39 at 3:27.

Alma Center hit back-to-back buckets to take a 43-41 lead, but Wicka made a layup with 42 seconds left to tie the score 43-43 and send the game to overtime.

The Hornets started well in the extra period, taking a 47-44 lead in the first minute and a half.

Bissen hit shots on back-to-back possessions for C-FC, cutting the lead to one then taking a one-point lead 48-47 with 1:48 remaining, and the Pirates went 8-for-8 from the free throw line the rest of the way to hang on.

The senior forward Bissen has been a key defensive stopper for the Pirates since his sophomore year, but this season he has gotten more comfortable being an offensive option and that growth showed in his willingness to shoot in such critical possessions.

“This year, he’s really come around as an offensive player, he’s really aggressive getting to the hoop when he knows he can and he needs to. A senior leading by example for sure,” Cyrus said.

Bissen and Wicka tied for the game’s scoring lead with 14 points apiece, with Alma Center sophomore Jace Paul at 14 as well.

While the Pirates picked up a win, they scored fewer than 50 points in regulation time for the third straight game.

C-FC’s offense was coming around in mid December, scoring 83 in a loss to Whitehall and 73 in a win over Augusta, but a three-week gap in the schedule due to weather cancellations and winter break got the Pirates out of their rhythm.

Now, the goal is to get the team’s scoring on par with its strong defensive play as the midpoint of the season nears.

“We’ve got to get back in the mode of putting some buckets together and we’ll put some points on the board,” Cyrus said.