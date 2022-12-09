High school basketball: C-FC boys lose to contender in double overtime

FOUNTAIN CITY — Just three games into the season, Cochrane-Fountain City’s boys basketball team is already well acquainted with high-pressure situations.

The Pirates have twice played into double overtime, with one win and one loss, and the other game was a last-second game-winning shot by C-FC on the road.

On Thursday night, C-FC battled to double-overtime but came up just short at home in an 85-83 loss against Whitehall in the teams’ Dairyland Conference debut.

Despite the defeat it was not a terrible result for the inexperienced Pirates (2-1 overall, 0-1 conference), who went toe-to-toe against the reigning conference champion Norse (2-0, 1-0), who are expected to be contenders for the title again this year with their top two scorers returning.

“I can’t ask for you to fight any harder, can’t ask for you to play any harder, just keep battling and good things will happen,” C-FC head coach Jesse Cyrus said.

Before the game was close at the end, the Pirates had firm control.

The two teams traded blows to a 7-7 tie after the first six-minutes, 30-seconds, but the Pirates went on an 11-5 run, followed by a 9-3 run that put them ahead 27-15 with 4:31 remaining in the first half.

By the break, C-FC’s lead was still double digits at 31-21. For the first seven minutes of the second half, that lead remained, and the Pirates were up 45-35 with 11:05 to go in the game.

It was a simple formula for success for C-FC early on, passing well with a mix of offensive patience with fast-break pressure off turnovers to take advantage of what the Norse defense gave them.

“I think we just kind of got comfortable with what they were doing defensively. We moved the ball really well, we were finding open shooters and we were knocking some shots down,” Cyrus said.

Over the next 3:44, Whitehall found its own level of comfort with a 12-5 run that cut the deficit down to a single basket at 50-47 with 7:21 left.

From there, the two teams traded buckets with C-FC leading by as many as seven and the Norse cutting it as close as a one-point margin 60-59 with 2:15 in the game.

Over the final two minutes, the Pirates went 1-for-4 on free throws, allowing a layup by Whitehall senior Colton Pank to tie the game 61-61 and send it to overtime.

In regulation, C-FC was just 9-for-23 from the free throw line, a 39.1% rate. The Pirates improved in overtime, going 5-for-7 combined, but one more made free throw in either period would have sealed a win.

“We’ve had some important free throws through three games that we didn’t knock down…That’s OK, but you’ve got to improve on it now,” Cyrus said.

C-FC started well in the first overtime, taking a three-point lead through its first two possessions, and leading by seven points with 1:19 left. The Norse clawed their way back, though, with a 3-pointer by sophomore Cayden Johnston tying the game at 74-74 and forcing double OT.

The second extra period was closer, with six lead changes in the first 2:20 before Whitehall took a lead it would not relinquish. The Pirates had a shot to send it to a third overtime, as junior Drew Wicka drove to the hoop as time expired, fighting through heavy contact with no foul called as the ball bounced off the backboard to seal the two-point game.

Sophomore Porter Ehrat led C-FC in scoring with 19 points, with Wicka in second at 16. Next up was a tie between sophomore Cameron Lipinski and junior Fletcher Theusch at 13 points, with senior Andrew Bissen rounding out the double-digit scorers with 10 points.

Whitehall senior Devon McCune was the game’s top scorer overall with 20 points, with Pank and junior Brayden Lisowski adding 16 for the Norse.

For a Pirates team that returned one player that started double-digit games last year, and just two that played in at least two-thirds of the contests at all, Cyrus believes the narrow loss against one of the conference powers is a positive sign early in the year.

“I don’t know where your expectations were to start, but they better be climbing up,” Cyrus said. “We’ve got guys that go fight and play hard all night long.”