High school basketball: Cali Esser's big second half helps La Crescent-Hokah girls come back to beat Caledonia

La Crescent-Hokah made frequent trips to the charity stripe — whether via drives to the paint or after one of its numerous offensive rebounds. Three Warriors fouled out of the game, and the Lancers made 25 of their 37 free-throw attempts.

“We knew they were going to come out strong, press us (in the second half),” Esser said. “... We knew we had to be calm, take care of the ball.”

La Crescent-Hokah cut its deficit to 39-37 with 9:21 to play on a bucket from sophomore Maya Bubbers before Privet drained a 3 from the right wing that appeared to put a stop to the Lancers’ run.

Privet made five 3s and finished with 21 points, while Schroeder (14 points) and sophomore Jovial King (11 points) were also in double figures for Caledonia.

But Esser went on a 7-1 run of her own — via four free throws and a triple — to put La Crescent-Hokah up 44-43 with 7:01 to play. The teams then traded blows before Esser sealed the game with her steals.

“It’s about kind of riding the course, riding that wave,” Larson said. “... Teams are going to go on runs. How do we respond? That’s kind of been the motto all year. And today, they responded by picking it up on defense, putting it together on offense.”