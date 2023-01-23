High school basketball: Cody Schmitz scores 37 to lead G-E-T past C-FC

GALESVILLE — G-E-T’s boys basketball team got its star player a win over a budding rival as a birthday present Monday night.

Junior Cody Schmitz scored 37 points on his 17th birthday, leading the Red Hawks to a 67-44 win over nearby nonconference foe C-FC.

The junior wing is no stranger to scoring 30-plus points, averaging 28.2 points per game heading into the contest, but he had been held between 19 and 29 over the past six games after scoring 32 in a loss to La Crosse Aquinas on Dec. 28.

Surpassing the 30-point mark on his big day was fun, but Schmitz was even happier that the Red Hawks came out on top.

“It always feels good. More importantly, we got the win tonight,” Schmitz said.

G-E-T (7-7) came out of the gates strong, starting with a 14-2 run over the first 3-minutes, 40-seconds.

C-FC (7-6) cut the deficit down to single digits with a putback by junior guard Austin Arnburg for a 16-7 score at 11:08. Red Hawks senior guard Will Mack hit a free throw to make it 17-7 just about 20 seconds later and G-E-T led by double digits for the remainder of the contest.

By halftime the Red Hawks had extended their lead to 36-19, with Schmitz’s 23 points outpacing the Pirates at the break.

Throughout the second half G-E-T kept its foot on the gas pedal, stretching the deficit out to 23 points by the final buzzer.

Though the team kept adding points, Schmitz was not solely focused on scoring in the second half. While he had 14 points in the second period, he made a conscious effort to dish it to teammates, including an eye-popping no-look pass in the post to sophomore forward Jackson Burns for a layup.

For a player with college hoops ambitions, rounding out his offensive skillset as a distributor is crucial.

“Having better court vision is a big part of the next step in his game,” head coach Jared McCutchen said. “You can see with these passes he’s definitely capable. He has the vision, he’s a willing passer.”

Schmitz’s 37 points led all scorers by a significant margin, with teammate Mack joining him in double digits with 10.

C-FC had a trio tied for the scoring lead as senior forward Andrew Bissen, junior guard Drew Wicka and sophomore guard Porter Ehrat all scored nine points apiece.

Throughout the first half and into the early second half, the Pirates struggled mightily against G-E-T’s zone defense. As the game went on, C-FC got a bit more comfortable in how to attack it, which will be critical the next time the team takes on an opponent that plays a similar high-pressure style.

“I think we learned a lot, finally getting it in to where we wanted to, whether it’s the high post or in the corner so we can actually attack the rim,” head coach Jesse Cyrus said. “It was good to see, score-wise, it just took too long.”

The two teams do not have much recent history of facing off, with G-E-T winning 79-68 over the Pirates in Fountain City last year and 39-30 in a 2007-08 matchup the last time the teams met before that.

However the two schools’ girls basketball programs have faced off consistently over the past decade, and with about a half-hour drive separating the two, it is ripe for a rivalry to develop.

In each of the past two seasons, the respective gymnasiums have been packed with fans of both schools, and that has added some fuel to the fire.

“It’s always fun having opposing students in the gym, a little more fired up as players when we see that,” Schmitz said.

The victory meant more than just bragging rights for the Red Hawks, though, as the team won back-to-back games for the first time this season after beating Viroqua 70-44 last Friday.

After a difficult schedule with up-and-down results in the first half of the season, G-E-T is hoping it can start to build some momentum down the stretch.

“The schedule early was tougher and that was probably good for us,” McCutchen said. “We’re hoping we can string a few together here.”