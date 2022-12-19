High school basketball: Cotter boys stay disciplined in lopsided win

Cotter’s boys basketball team had a significant talent advantage on the court Monday night against Coulee Christian of West Salem, Wis., and the players capitalized on that advantage.

The Ramblers (3-4) handily defeated the Eagles (1-4) by a 78-24 margin in a nonconference matchup in Winona.

In the first three minutes, Cotter jumped ahead 7-2. A minute and a half later, they had doubled that to 14-4.

After the Eagles hit a pair of buckets in a row, the Ramblers 7-0 run to bump the lead up to 21-8 and the home team never led by less than double digits the rest of the way.

By halftime, Cotter led 50-17 and had held Coulee Christian scoreless for the final 6:38 before the break.

The key for the Ramblers starters in the first half was to play disciplined basketball and not slack and play down to the level of their opponent.

“Every possession every game is a chance to instill habits defensively and offensively,” head coach Mike Costello said.

While all of Cotter’s players were solid, junior Luke Gardner and sophomore Carson Roeder were especially sharp.

Gardner scored 16 points in the first half, while Roeder had 12. Each played added two more points to their totals in the early minutes of the second half before sitting on the bench for the majority of the period as the Ramblers reserves got some playing time.

The pair did not just score well, though, they did a good job of leading by example in the undisciplined style of play that Costello wanted the whole team to emulate.

“I thought Luke in particular did a good job of taking care of the ball, not picking up fouls, that’s what we’ve been working on with him and Carson as well,” Costello said. “Having that focus in a game like tonight is sometimes harder than in a tougher game. Both of those guys are right where we need them from a physical standpoint.”

Cotter emptied the bench early after halftime, and the backups played well, adding 21 points to the deficit to seal the 54-point victory.

Coaches always like to get some playing time for the guys that do not often get rewarded for the work they put in all season, but for a Cotter coaching staff that is in its first year with the program, getting the bench players used to their style in-game can be important in case of injuries later in the year.

“We’ve got new coaches and new kids that are playing together and trying to figure it out, so we like what we have in terms of depth,” Costello said.

Gardner at 18 and Roeder at 14 were the only two Cotter players in double digits, with 13 different players scoring in the game as the team spread the ball around in the blowout.

All three of the Ramblers’ wins have come by 26 or more points, while two of the team’s four losses have come by just two points. Cotter’s players and coaches are more than happy to celebrate another victory, but Costello hopes that his team can win a tight game sooner rather than later.

“We talked a little bit about getting over the hump winning. We’ve had a couple close losses in our league,” Costello said. “We need to win some close, tough games but it’s sometimes nice to have a chance to play everybody in front of a hometown crowd.”