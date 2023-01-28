High school basketball: Cotter girls outshoot Trojans

Cotter’s girls basketball team is rounding into form.

The Ramblers have won five of their past six games, and Friday night they had arguably their best offensive performance of the season in a 66-54 win at home over Three Rivers Conference rival Rushford-Peterson.

Improving offensively has been a key all season for Cotter, which plays its trademark solid defense and rebounds the ball well.

“That’s been our Achilles heel all year, a really low shooting percentage. So we’re starting to shoot the ball better, which is very encouraging,” Cotter head coach Pat Bowlin said.

Both teams were streaky throughout the first half.

Rushford-Peterson (11-9 overall, 5-6 conference) started the game on a 7-1 run in the first 2-minutes, 32-seconds, but Cotter (11-4, 8-2) battled back to tie the game 9-9 at 13:13.

The two teams traded leads back-and-forth for the next few minutes, and the score was still tied at 19-19 at 5:00. R-P went on a 6-0 run to take a 25-19 lead with 3:11 left, but the Ramblers played their best ball of the half on an 11-0 streak to take a 30-25 lead heading into halftime.

Trojans head coach Joe Hatch was pleased with the way his team attacked the Cotter press early in the half, cutting and screening with precision. However, the Ramblers adjusted their typical defensive scheme to a Plan B, and that began to cause issues for R-P.

“We weren’t as sharp with our cutting…and we weren’t able to get freed up as well because the speed of our cuts,” Hatch said. “Give Cotter a lot of credit, they play excellent half-court defense, and if you’re not sharp on your cuts, it’s hard to get open.”

The Ramblers kept rolling early in the second half, going on a 15-4 run in the first 5:16 to stretch the lead to 45-29.

The deficit hovered around the mid-teens for the rest of the game as the two squads played evenly.

Cotter sophomore Clarissa Sauer led all scorers with 23 points, and senior Allyssa Williams scored 15 points, with both players hitting two 3-pointers apiece as the Ramblers hit eight total 3’s in the game in their hot shooting performance.

Senior Kaylee Ruberg led R-P with 16 points, and junior Ellie Ekern was not far behind with 14.

While the loss was the third in a row for Rushford-Peterson, all three of the defeats had positives to glean.

First up was a 56-52 loss to Hayfield, one of the top teams in the state in Class A. The next two were road losses to Chatfield and Cotter, a pair of teams that will likely both earn seeds in the top half of the Section 1AA bracket.

For the Class A Trojans, hanging tough for long stretches against that trio of teams is not a terrible result.

“I’ve been happy that even though we’re playing very talented teams, we’ve been competing, we haven’t gotten blown out,” Hatch said. “We talk about these games tonight as an opportunity for us to get better at the things we don’t do super well.”

The Ramblers have been particularly strong in the month of January with a 5-1 record and back-to-back wins over P-E-M and R-P, two of the tougher teams in the Three Rivers.

After losing four senior starters off last year’s squad, it took Cotter some time to find its footing this season, both new and returning players alike.

Now that the team has gained some experience and built some chemistry, the players believe they could be a dark horse down the home stretch of the season.

“I think a lot of people are underestimating us,” Williams said. “I’m pretty sure we can be a sleeper in the playoffs and in the future to come.”