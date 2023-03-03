And then there was one.

Cotter’s girls basketball team is the final Winona-area team remaining in its respective playoff bracket, and the Ramblers face a tough task in Saturday’s MSHSL Section 1AA semifinal.

The fourth-seeded Ramblers (18-9) will take on top-seeded Goodhue (25-3) at 4 p.m. Saturday the Rochester Civic Center, the second time the two squads have matched up this season.

On Feb. 7, Cotter hosted Goodhue and the visiting team picked up a 63-42 victory over the Ramblers.

While head coach Pat Bowlin admits his players could have responded better to the Wildcats’ high-pressure defense, they were also put in a tough position as the game was the Ramblers’ third in a four-day span.

Now, after four days of practice focused on Goodhue, Cotter will be well equipped to handle what the Wildcats throw at them.

“Last time we didn’t have any prep time for them, this time we have four days. We’ll have a chance to get ourselves ready and at least have a plan against them,” Bowlin said after Monday’s quarterfinal win over P-E-M.

However, just because Cotter will be prepared does not mean defeating Goodhue will become an easy task.

The Wildcats are not only the top team in the section but one of the best in the state overall, ranking fourth in Class AA in the Quality Results Formula ratings of Minnesota-Scores.net. Their three losses on the season have come against Providence Academy, which is the top-ranked Class AA team in QRF with a 24-2 record, as well as a pair of losses to Stewartville, a larger school in Class AAA with a 25-2 mark while being ranked sixth in their class in QRF.

With all that being said, the Ramblers know that heading into Saturday’s game scared would be a recipe for disaster.

“They’re a heard team to play against, but we’re going to give them everything we have. No team is unbeatable and in the playoffs, anything can happen,” senior point guard Allyssa Williams said Monday.

It has been a surprisingly solid season for Cotter this winter, after losing four of their five starters and five of their seven rotation players off last year’s section semifinalist squad.

This year’s Ramblers feature a freshman, a sophomore and a junior alongside a pair of seniors in the starting lineup, with top reserves being a sophomore and two juniors. That young group had a bumpy start to the season but have rounded into form as the year has gone on and look to be a threat in both Section 1AA and the Three Rivers Conference for years to come.

For Williams and fellow senior starter Elanna Kohner, they know they will need to play at their best against one of the toughest teams in the area in order to keep their careers alive.

“This could be our last opportunity to play. I’m not ready to be done with this group of girls,” Williams said.