High school basketball: Cotter girls winning streak ended by Prairie du Chien

On Friday night, a pair of teams that had won at least five games in a row put their winning streaks on the line in a cross-state battle for the final game of the three-day Winona State Lewiston Auto Holiday Classic.

Prairie du Chien represented Wisconsin, winners of the past six games, while the Minnesota squad from Cotter came into the matchup with five-straight victories.

The two teams were tightly matched in the first half, but the Blackhawks pulled away early in the second half and cruised to a 57-32 victory over the Ramblers.

Cotter (6-3) has not been a great shooting team all year, but the Ramblers had utilized their high-pressure defense and strength on the offensive boards to find a way to win earlier games. When PdC neutralized those strengths, it was too much for the Ramblers to overcome.

“We forced some turnovers, but they did a really good job of blocking us off the board, we usually get some of our misses and put them back and they were very good defensive rebounders,” Cotter head coach Pat Bowlin said.

At the start, it looked like the Blackhawks (9-2) were going to dominate the entire game; after the first 12 minutes, Prairie du Chien had held Cotter to just four points with a 15-4 lead.

The Ramblers started to get their offense going late in the half once they had a chance to settle into their full-court press defense.

Junior forward Ava Killian hit a free throw to make it 15-5 at 5:25, then the Ramblers forced PdC into an inbound violation, which allowed Killian to hit a quit shot off an inbounds play for a 15-7 score at 5:24.

Cotter forced a steal early in the next possession and Killian hit a 3-pointer to make it 15-10, then 30 seconds later a 3-pointer from freshman Abby Williams made it a one-score game with the Ramblers down just 15-13 with 4:35 left until halftime.

Prairie du Chien bounced back a bit in the remaining minutes, bumping the lead back up to five points for a 21-16 advantage at halftime.

Blackhawks head coach Paula Shedivy had a simple message for her players at halftime: settle down.

“We talked about playing our game, because we know they love to speed us up, that’s their whole thing,” Shedivy said. “We got sped up a little bit too crazy, so I told them to calm down and come out, and I thought the girls did a great job coming out.”

That advice worked as PdC scored 14 unanswered points in the first 4:26 of the second half and the Blackhawks led by double digits from that point forward.

Cotter’s first points of the half came at 13:20 when Killian hit a floater and sure enough she followed that up with two more buckets in the next 35 seconds for her second big surge of the night.

One of the team’s few returning key players from last season, the junior Killian is beginning to settle into her role as one of the team’s top offensive options after being a young complementary piece on a senior-heavy group last winter.

“To her credit, she saw the need. She’s historically been a really good defensive player and she defers on offense, makes a lot of nice passes,” Bowlin said. “She’s starting to look to score and that’s very encouraging for us. Honestly, we need her to score.”

By the end of the game, Killian had scored 16 points to lead all scorers, as well as being the only Cotter player in double figures.

That quick spark was not enough for the Ramblers to climb out of their deficit, as PdC settled back in and continued to build up the deficit until the two teams’ reserves came in for the final minutes.

It was a well-balanced offensive attack for the Blackhawks. Seniors Ashlyn Knapp and Teagan Radloff tied for the team’s scoring lead with 13 points apiece, sophomore Tannah Radloff added 11 and senior Makenna Forde rounded things out with 10.

That offensive balance has been key to PdC’s strong start to the season after losing Miss Basketball finalist Lily Krahn off of last year’s team after the 20.6 points-per-game scorer moved on to play for the Wisconsin Badgers.

“We know that these girls can play, you’ve got all these girls who connect on shots,” Shedivy said. “It’s good to see they’re all business, ready to go.”